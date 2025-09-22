Brian Daboll is noncommittal about who the Giants’ starting QB will be against the Chargers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Coach Brian Daboll on Monday was noncommittal about who will start at quarterback for the…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Coach Brian Daboll on Monday was noncommittal about who will start at quarterback for the New York Giants in their next game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Unlike after the season-opening defeat at Washington when he was clear Russell Wilson would keep the job, Daboll this time declined to rule out making a change to either rookie Jaxson Dart or veteran backup Jameis Winston. The Giants are one of six 0-3 teams in the NFL after Wilson threw two interceptions in a 22-9 loss to Kansas City on Sunday night.

“We’re working through all the personnel decisions,” Daboll said when asked if Wilson would remain the starter and then when he’d like to make a decision. “I’m not saying who’s starting or who’s not starting. I’m just saying we’re evaluating everything right now.”

Wilson has attempted every pass for New York, with Dart getting in for a handful of snaps as a change of pace. The first-round pick out of Mississippi is believed to be the organization’s QB of the future, and some fans chanted “We want Dart!” after Wilson’s second pick Sunday.

“We put him in the game for the last two weeks,” Daboll said. “We wouldn’t put anybody in a game we don’t feel confident with.”

Asked if Winston was an option, Daboll said: “We’re going through the tape here. We do this every week. But you talk about personnel.”

Daboll would not say if ownership would have a say in making a change at football’s most important position and called this a routine part of shifting from one game to another.

“We’re evaluating every position right now,” Daboll said. “We go through the process of evaluating the personnel and having conversations about the personnel. Every position, every week.”

What’s working

The defense is showing flashes of what might be possible if the fearsome front of nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rushers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter can wreak havoc in concert with the revamped secondary. That would have been more obvious had it been any quarterback other than Patrick Mahomes.

“The rush was good,” said Burns, who hyperextended a knee batting down a pass from Mahomes but did not miss much time before returning. “The rush has been good. We’ve just got to finish those plays and turn them into takeaways.”

What needs help

The Giants are not finishing some of their best opportunities on offense. They’re 2 of 10 in the red zone, where Wilson has completed just four of 18 pass attempts with no touchdowns.

“We have to do everything better down in the red zone,” Daboll said. “We’ve been down there a fair amount, and we have to do a better job, collectively, everybody: coaching, playing, everybody.”

Stock up

Rookie Cam Skattebo had 121 scrimmage yards, 60 rushing on 10 carries and 61 receiving from six catches. He also ran for a touchdown. Skattebo shouldered the load in the backfield after Tyrone Tracy left with an injury, and the Arizona State product may get a bigger role moving forward.

“Cam, he’s a good, young player to coach,” Daboll said. “He runs hard. He makes few mistakes relative to understanding the schematics of things — an instinctive player and made the most of his opportunity.”

Stock down

Malik Nabers did not have a catch against the Chiefs until early in the fourth quarter and finished with just two for 13 yards. It’s the first time in 18 NFL games he has had fewer than four receptions.

“Obviously, we always want to try to find ways to get him the football,” Wilson said. “There is moments in the game that we’re trying to find him, whatever it may be. He’s a tremendous football player, and we obviously love what’s he’s capable of and what we’re trying to do.”

Injuries

Tracy has an injured right shoulder and had a sling on that arm while on the sideline Sunday. Left tackle Andrew Thomas played 26 snaps in his first game in 11 months following foot surgery.

Key number

1 — Third down conversion on 10 chances against the Chiefs.

What’s next

After the quarterback decision is made, get ready for another tough task at the end of a brutal first month, with Justin Herbert and the Chargers coming to town. L.A. opened as a 5 1/2-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook.

