Lions sign C.J. Beathard to practice squad, giving team a No. 3 QB behind Jared Goff and Kyle Allen

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed C.J. Beathard to their practice squad, giving the team a third quarterback.

Detroit released defensive end Isaac Ukwu from its practice squad on Thursday to create a spot on the roster for Beathard.

The two-time defending NFC North champion Lions open the season Sunday at Green Bay.

Beathard is No. 3 on the depth chart behind starter Jared Goff and backup Kyle Allen.

The 31-year-old Beathard has played in 32 games and started 13 times since San Francisco drafted the former Iowa standout in the third round in 2017. He is 3-10 as a starter.

Beathard did not appear in an NFL game last season after starting in one of seven games for Jacksonville in 2023. He has completed 60% of his passes for 3,886 yards with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with the 49ers and Jaguars.

