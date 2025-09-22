Live Radio
Lions put DE Marcus Davenport on injured reserve before matchup with Baltimore

The Associated Press

September 22, 2025, 7:54 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Lions put defensive end Marcus Davenport on injured reserve prior to Monday night’s game at Baltimore.

Davenport had already been ruled out for the game with a chest injury.

Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle), offensive lineman Taylor Decker (shoulder), safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) were all active against the Ravens. Inactive for the Lions were: safety Thomas Harper, running back Craig Reynolds, center Kingsley Eguakun and defensive linemen Chris Smith and Mekhi Wingo.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was inactive for Baltimore, along with running back Keaton Mitchell, fullback Patrick Ricard, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, tackle Carson Vinson, tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

