Lions host Browns in matchup of balanced, high-scoring offense and run-stuffing, stingy defense

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions got their groove back on offense, reviving a balanced attack that looks a lot…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions got their groove back on offense, reviving a balanced attack that looks a lot like it did last year as the NFL’s highest-scoring unit after a sputtering start in Green Bay.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has a surprisingly stingy defense.

Detroit (2-1) expects to be challenged by the Browns (1-2) when Jared Goff hands the ball off and drops back to pass on Sunday at Ford Field, even though it has restored some respect around the league with two straight wins.

“We can’t go through the ebbs and flows,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “After the Packers, we were done for the year. And now all of a sudden, we’re going to be … it doesn’t matter. We have our own standards.”

The Browns, whose defensive coordinator is former Lions coach Jim Schwartz, are giving up the fewest yards overall and on the ground this season.

Baltimore’s Derrick Henry gained just 23 yards two weeks ago and Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs saw his 11-game touchdown streak snapped last week against Cleveland. The Browns are ranked fourth against the pass, allowing just 147 yards per game despite facing Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love.

Led by four-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, the Browns have limited opponents to three-and-out drives an NFL-high 12 times.

The Lions, though, may be tough to slow down.

Detroit is the first team since the 1970 merger to have six passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns without giving up a sack or turnover in a two-game stretch. And for the second time in franchise history and first since 1950, the Lions have gained more than 900 net yards and scored 90-plus points in consecutive games.

Goff said the offense has been as effective the past two games as it has ever been in his five seasons with the Lions.

“It’s been pretty good,” he said. “Again, another tall test this week and got to try to do it again.”

Goff has taken advantage of the offensive line giving him time and creating lanes in the running game, setting him up to complete 43 of 56 passes for 536 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Extremely talented thrower,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “More athletic than you probably think.”

Schwartz’s shot

The Lions in 2009 gave Schwartz his first chance to lead an NFL team. He will be on the visiting sideline at Ford Field for the third time as a former Detroit coach.

He led the Lions to the playoffs in 2011, their first playoff appearance this century. After a four-win season was followed up by a second-half flop, he was fired in 2013 with a 29-51 record over five seasons and two years left on his contract.

“I really enjoyed my time there, my family did,” Schwartz said. “I loved the players. I love the city, really loved the organization.”

Schwartz went on to become defensive coordinator in Buffalo and Philadelphia before the Browns brought him back in 2023. He started his NFL career in Cleveland three decades ago as a scout under Bill Belichick.

“Now that I’m here, you can root for (the Lions),” Schwartz said. “I admire what Dan’s done with the team. They’re in his image. They play tough. They play physical. So, it’ll be fun to go against them.”

Creative celebrations

Detroit’s defense has made the most of its opportunities to have fun following big plays the past two games.

After picking off Caleb Williams, safety Kerby Joseph reenacted the trick play then-defensive coordinator Ben Johnson called for the Lions against the Bears last year when he had Goff fake stumbling before throwing a pass.

And after recovering Henry’s fumble in Baltimore on Monday night, defensive back D.J. Reed rolled the football as if he was bowling toward teammates who stood like pins and rookie Tyleik Williams shimmed his shoulders before falling to the turf.

Getting in gear

The Browns’ offense ranks 22nd in yards and 40-year-old Joe Flacco’s passer rating on throws of 10-plus yards through the air is the second-lowest in the league among quarterbacks who have played three games.

“There’s always a point in your career where, probably wrongfully so, you’re worried about putting up yards and things like that,” Flacco said. “All I care about is winning football games.”

Big spread

Even though Cleveland is coming off a three-point win against the Packers, oddsmakers are expecting Detroit to win big. The Lions were favored by 10 points on Thursday, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.