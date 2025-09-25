Lions host Browns, aiming to win 3rd straight game after opening with lopsided loss to Packers

Cleveland (1-2) at Detroit (2-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX BetMGM NFL Odds: Lions by 10. Against the spread: Browns…

Cleveland (1-2) at Detroit (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Lions by 10.

Against the spread: Browns 2-1; Lions 2-1.

Series record: Lions lead 19-6.

Last meeting: Browns beat Lions 13-10 at Cleveland on Nov. 21, 2021.

Last week: Browns beat Packers 13-10; Lions beat Ravens 38-30.

Browns offense: overall (22), rush (29), pass (16), scoring (30)

Browns defense: overall (1), rush (1), pass (4), scoring (18t)

Lions offense: overall (3), rush (4), pass (8), scoring (2t)

Lions defense: overall (13), rush (11), pass (15), scoring (23)

Browns player to watch

DE Myles Garrett. He leads with league with seven tackles for losses and is tied for second with four sacks. The 29-year-old Garrett has at least half a sack in the first three weeks of the season for the second time in his career. He has one sack in two meetings against Jared Goff, who has not been sacked the past two weeks.

Lions player to watch

CB Terrion Arnold. He gave up four catches on six passes thrown to Ravens receivers he was trying to cover for 61 yards with a touchdown. He was also called for pass interference, a penalty he was called for often last season as a rookie after Detroit drafted him No. 24 overall.

Key matchup

Detroit’s running game against Cleveland’s top-ranked defense against the run. Lions RB David Montgomery had a career-high 151 yards rushing and two TDs while Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 67 yards and two TDs last week. The Lions have at least 175 yards rushing and two TDs on the ground in two straight games for the first time since 1997. … The Browns are allowing an NFL-low 57.3 yards rushing per game, including a season-high 81 against Green Bay. Cleveland is giving up just 2.3 yards per carry and no more than Chase Brown’s 43 yards rushing for Cincinnati.

Key injurie

s

Browns: CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/toe), DT Shelby Harris (hamstring) and DT Mike Hall (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Hall has yet to play this season. OT Jack Conklin (elbow) was inactive last week. OT Dawand Jones will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Lions: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) did not participate and LB Derrick Barnes (knee) was limited in the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday. Special teams contributor Sione Vaki (groin) left the game in Baltimore with an injury that may keep him out against Cleveland.

Series notes

The Lions lost at Cleveland in their most recent meeting during Dan Campbell’s first season, dropping them to 0-9-1. … Detroit has won four of the past five meetings. … The Lions won their most recent NFL title against Cleveland with a franchise-record 59 points in a 45-point win on Dec. 29, 1957.

Stats and stuff

The Browns scored 13 points in the final 3:38 last week, including a game-ending, 55-yard field goal, to rally from a 10-point deficit against Green Bay. … Cleveland sacked the Packers five times and limited them to 230 yards. … The Browns have not given up 300 yards passing to a QB in 31 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. … QB Joe Flacco is 3-0 against Detroit, where he will play his 200th game on Sunday. … Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins, a second-round pick from Ohio State, had a season-high 94 yards on 18 carries and his first rushing TD last week. … TE Harold Fannin leads NFL rookies with 15 catches. … LB Carson Schwesinger is tied for second among NFL rookies with 21 tackles. … The Lions had 220-plus yards rushing and four TDs on the ground last week for the first time since 1998. … Detroit is the first team since the 1970 merger to have a total of six passing TDs, six rushing TDs without a turnover or a sack allowed in consecutive games. … The Lions, who sacked Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson seven times, have 11 sacks through the first three games of a season for the first time since 2010. … Montgomery, Gibbs and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown have scored TDs in the same game 10 times, an NFL record for a trio on a team — and Detroit has won each of those games. … DE Aidan Hutchinson has a QB hit in a franchise-record 18 consecutive games.

Fantasy tip

Lions TE Sam LaPorta is due for a breakout game. LaPorta is off to a solid start with 13 catches for 138 yards, but he hasn’t scored yet. Cleveland’s focus on the running game, St. Brown and Jameson Williams may give LaPorta more chances to get in the end zone.

