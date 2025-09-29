Linebacker Devin Lloyd is a defensive catalyst for the Jaguars’ surprising start to the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Devin Lloyd hasn’t enjoyed a month like this since his rookie season. The Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker,…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Devin Lloyd hasn’t enjoyed a month like this since his rookie season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker, the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft who is in the final year of his contract, has three interceptions in four games and has been a defensive catalyst for the team’s best start since 2018.

Lloyd had a season-high eight tackles and two picks in a 26-21 victory at San Francisco on Sunday, the latest takeaway-fueled victory for the surprising Jaguars (3-1).

Jacksonville, which hosts defending AFC champion Kansas City (2-2) next Monday night, has notched three or more takeaways in every game this season. It’s the first time that’s happened in franchise history, and Lloyd has been a major contributor.

“I’m playing good football,” said Lloyd, who had a similar September in 2022 when he was named the AFC defensive rookie of the month. “I think as a team we’re all playing good football. Ultimately, I’m just focused on playing my best for the team so we can win. … We’re all playing off of each other.”

Jacksonville’s defense has been the team’s top storyline in September. The Jaguars rank fourth in the league in points allowed, giving up 18 a game, and have been stout at every level on that side of the ball. Takeaways have been critical to their success.

After recording nine total in 2024, the Jags have an NFL-leading 13 under first-year coordinator Anthony Campanile. His zone scheme allows defenders to keep their eyes on the ball, leading to turnovers on overthrows and tips.

“It’s in our DNA, man,” cornerback Jourdan Lewis said. “That’s what we preach every day and that’s what we go out there and do. We do presentations. We practice taking the ball away. And when it comes to the game, it looks easy for the guys.”

Lloyd could be the biggest beneficiary. The Jaguars declined to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, so he’s playing for a payday — whether it’s in Jacksonville or in free agency. He spent training camp vying with Ventrell Miller for a starting spot, and the two shared snaps in the season opener.

But Lloyd has pulled away with his recent play. He intercepted a pass in Week 2, recovered a fumble in Week 3 and then delivered the best outing of his career against the 49ers.

“They come in bunches, so let’s keep them bunches coming,” linebacker Foye Oluokun said. “We could really do something special here.”

What’s working

Running back Travis Etienne has Jacksonville’s ground game humming. Etienne ran for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Niners, his third consecutive game with a score. He now has 394 yards rushing in four games and has been the most consistent part of first-year coach Liam Coen’s offense.

The Jaguars rank third in the league in rushing, averaging 144 yards a game, and are doing it with little help from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It’s a credit to Jacksonville’s revamped line and Coen’s commitment to the rushing attack.

What needs help

The Jaguars rank last in the league with 38 penalties, including 12 for 90 yards against San Francisco. They’ve had several more flags declined this season, with many of those being pre-snap procedure issues. It’s an area Coen needs to clean up as the season continues.

Stock up

Arik Armstead’s sack/fumble in the fourth quarter essentially ended the game. It was huge for Armstead, who spent the first nine years of his career with the Niners, and provided more proof that his move from edge to defensive tackle has been one of Jacksonville’s best decisions of 2025. The 31-year-old Armstead has 2 1/2 sacks.

Stock down

Two-way rookie Travis Hunter logged a season-low 47 snaps, with just nine of those coming on defense. He did have Jacksonville’s longest reception, a leaping catch for 28 yards on a third-and-15 play that was part of an 89-yard touchdown drive.

Coen said playing Hunter so little was “just a personal decision that had to do with a few things that we’ll keep in-house for now.”

Injuries

DE Travon Walker (wrist), S Eric Murray (neck), RG Patrick Mekari (knee) and RT Anton Harrison (elbow) were scheduled for further evaluations. Coen said Walker was traveling to see a wrist specialist Monday.

Key number

9 — Number of losses in “Monday Night Football” for Jacksonville, with all of them coming in their last 12 showings. Jacksonville hosts Kansas City on Monday night.

Next steps

Beating the Chiefs in prime time would be a huge boost for the rebuilding Jags.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.