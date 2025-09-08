Kendrick Bourne returns to 49ers on a one-year deal worth up to $5M amid injury woes

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is returning for a second stint with the San Francisco 49ers…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is returning for a second stint with the San Francisco 49ers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Agent Henry Organ confirmed that Bourne agreed to the deal on Monday and will be ready to play for the banged-up 49ers this week.

San Francisco lost receiver Jauan Jennings to a shoulder injury in Sunday’s 17-13 win at Seattle. Jennings was set to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Star tight end George Kittle also injured his hamstring in the game and could miss some time.

Bourne spent his first four seasons with the 49ers after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He had 137 catches for 1,769 yards and 11 TDs in 58 games for San Francisco.

He left in 2021 to sign with New England and spent the past four seasons with the Patriots before getting cut last month. Bourne had been slowed by a foot injury in training camp but is healthy now and ready to play this week when San Francisco travels to New Orleans.

Bourne has 292 catches for 3,714 yards and 22 TDs.

The 49ers are already without two of their top receivers with Brandon Aiyuk on the physically unable to perform list recovering from knee surgery and Demarcus Robinson serving a three-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Ricky Pearsall was the only wide receiver other than Jennings to catch a pass on Sunday with four receptions for 108 yards.

The 49ers also agreed to a three-year, $45 million extension with right tackle Colton McKivitz on Monday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.