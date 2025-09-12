Keisean Nixon’s emergence at cornerback helps Packers defense produce impressive start

Green Bay’s Keisean Nixon always believed he could be an effective lead cornerback for an NFL team and looked forward to the chance to prove it.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) knocks the ball from a Washington Commanders receiver during a NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps(AP/Jeffrey Phelps) Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) knocks the ball from a Washington Commanders receiver during a NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps(AP/Jeffrey Phelps) GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Keisean Nixon always believed he could be an effective lead cornerback for an NFL team and looked forward to the chance to prove it.

He’s making the most of that opportunity.

“I always knew what I could do,” Nixon said Thursday after earning a game ball for his performance in the Packers’ 27-18 victory over the Washington Commanders. “Just like I said, I just needed the stage to do it. I get my opps, the ball’s coming out more now that I play outside. Now I can really play my game and do what I want to do.”

Nixon, a two-time All-Pro kick returner, was known mainly for his special-teams prowess for most of his career. He continued his emergence as a force on defense by collecting a career-high five passes defensed.

“He did a hell of a job,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “That’s the expectation that we have for him every day out on the field, is that we got to go compete. So I was really proud of his effort.”

Nixon primarily was a nickel back on defense until last year, when he moved to more of an outside cornerback role while injuries limited two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander to seven games. Alexander was released this summer, and he has since joined the Baltimore Ravens.

With Alexander gone, the Packers (2-0) needed someone to step up and be the guy who could cover an opponent’s best receiver each week. Nixon wanted to be the guy and wasn’t shy about making it known.

The 28-year-old Nixon has backed up that confidence so far while playing a vital role for a defense that hasn’t allowed either of its first two opponents to score touchdowns until the fourth quarter.

Detroit’s lone touchdown in Green Bay’s season opener came in the final minute of a 27-13 Packers victory. Jayden Daniels had touchdown passes to Zach Ertz and Deebo Samuel in the fourth quarter Thursday but threw for only 200 yards on 42 pass attempts.

Nixon’s five passes defensed represented the highest total by any Packer since Alexander also had five in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

“The ball was just coming my way,” Nixon said. “I usually don’t get that many targets in a game, but I was in my zone. I knew what I can do and what I’m capable of but you all are just understanding it now.”

What’s working

The defense collected four sacks for a second straight game and limited Daniels to 17 yards on seven carries. … Green Bay has allowed a total of 97 yards rushing on 41 carries through its first two games. The Packers haven’t yet allowed a touchdown run. … The Packers haven’t committed a turnover this season.

What needs help

Green Bay was penalized 10 times. … The Packers need to avoid mistakes on special teams. Matthew Golden fielded a punt inside the 10-yard line and was immediately tackled, causing Green Bay to start a drive at its own 4. The Packers committed penalties on two other punt returns.

Stock up

Tucker Kraft has scored in each of his first two games. Kraft’s 124 yards receiving Thursday were the most by a Packers tight end since Richard Rodgers had 146 in a 27-23 victory over the Detroit Lions in 2015. … Jordan Love hasn’t thrown an interception in nine straight regular-season games, tying the longest such streak by any Packers quarterback since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. Aaron Rodgers had nine straight games without an interception in 2018. Love’s streak doesn’t include the 22-10 playoff loss at Philadelphia in which he threw three interceptions. … Josh Jacobs has a touchdown run in 11 straight games, including that playoff loss to the Eagles. That matches the second-longest such streak in the NFL since 2000. LaDainian Tomlinson ran for a touchdown in 12 straight games in 2004. … Rashan Gary has 2 1/2 sacks this season. … Devonte Wyatt has produced a sack in each of Green Bay’s first two games. … Micah Parsons had eight quarterback pressures Thursday, according to Next Gen Stats.

Stock down

First-round pick Matthew Golden has only two catches for 16 yards thus far in his rookie year. He had two carries for 15 yards but no receptions Thursday. Golden was open deep across the middle in the second quarter, but Love barely overthrew him.

Injuries

Wide receiver Jayden Reed broke his collarbone on the game’s opening series when he made a diving touchdown catch that was nullified by a holding penalty. LaFleur said Reed “is going to miss a lot of time” but should return at some point this season. … Left tackle Zach Tom (quadriceps) and right guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin) didn’t play.

Key number

476 — The number of yards Green Bay has allowed so far. It’s the lowest total the Packers have yielded through their first two games of a season since 2001.

Next steps

The Packers are on the road for four of their next five games, starting with a Sept. 21 date at Cleveland. The Packers don’t play at Lambeau Field again until Oct. 12 against Cincinnati.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.