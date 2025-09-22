Justin Herbert and the Chargers are building buzz with a 3-0 start against division opponents

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh’s phrasebook knows no bounds. He’s quoted everyone from Nelson Mandela to the Black…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh’s phrasebook knows no bounds. He’s quoted everyone from Nelson Mandela to the Black Eyed Peas. The Los Angeles Chargers’ first 3-0 start since 2002 had their coach reaching back to the French Revolution for his latest plaudits.

Led by Justin Herbert, the Chargers made a gutsy fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Denver Broncos 23-20 on Sunday for a third consecutive win over an AFC West opponent.

“I think it was Napoleon Bonaparte who said, ‘Morale is to the physical as three is to one,’ and boy, it won’t hurt morale and in confidence and just knowing what’s inside, man,” Harbaugh said. “There’s gravel in the gut. We don’t want to go down or stay the same, we want to keep climbing.”

The schedule makes it seem possible.

The Chargers are coming up on a soft stretch that includes games against the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, who are a combined 0-9.

What’s working

The defense. It allowed just 265 yards while holding Denver to 2 of 13 on third downs and nine total first downs. Over the final 27 minutes, the defense allowed three points and three first downs. Safety Derwin James Jr. had a team-leading 12 tackles and four tackles for loss.

What needs help

Injuries are starting to pile up, with key players affected. The Chargers are thin at the backup tackle and running back spots.

Stock up

Herbert. He got sacked five times and hit 14 times by the Broncos, but came up huge in the game’s final minutes. His tying touchdown pass to Keenan Allen was an instant classic, with Herbert escaping a sack in the pocket, then rolling left and finding a well-covered Allen in the end zone. Herbert engineered his 13th career fourth-quarter comeback.

“He takes a hit, there’s no facial expression that changes, there’s no limp, there’s no crap. It’s like it didn’t even happen,” Harbaugh said. “He’s the fiercest.”

Stock down

The running game. It’s been a staple of every Harbaugh offense, but the Chargers have been propelled by Herbert’s arm and legs during their three-game winning streak.

Injuries

RB Najee Harris appears to be sidelined for the season with a left Achilles tendon injury, according to Harbaugh, who said Sunday the diagnosis was “preliminary” while Harris was undergoing imaging. His absence would increase playing time for first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who has benefited from Harris’ early-season tutoring. Hampton had 129 yards from scrimmage to go with his first NFL touchdown Sunday.

“We knew how special he was as soon as he got here,” Herbert said. “He’s handled it all.”

In other injury news, RG Mekhi Becton sustained a concussion in the second quarter Sunday. LB Khalil Mack (dislocated elbow) is on injured reserve and will miss the next three games while recovering.

Key number

4 — The last time the Chargers began a season with four straight wins was in 2002 under coach Marty Schottenheimer and quarterback Drew Brees, who was at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. They finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs that season.

Next steps

The Chargers visit the New York Giants (0-3) on Sunday in the teams’ first meeting since 2021. LA has won five straight in the series by an average margin of 13 points. The Chargers lead the all-time series 8-5.

