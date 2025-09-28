Josh Blackwell blocks field goal to preserve Bears’ rally for 25-24 win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the end, the Bears’ win over the Raiders came down to Josh Blackwell getting a…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the end, the Bears’ win over the Raiders came down to Josh Blackwell getting a hand on a field-goal attempt.

But he’s not even in that position if Chicago doesn’t put together a red-zone stand to stay within a possession, quarterback Caleb Williams doesn’t overcome a fierce Las Vegas pass rush and his own inconsistencies to lead a winning drive, and a struggling running game doesn’t produce the go-ahead points.

Chicago’s defense did force a field goal, Williams did calmly lead that winning drive and that final series was capped by D’Andre Swift’s 2-yard scoring run with 1:34 left. That all set up Blackwell’s block of a 54-yard kick by Daniel Carlson about a minute later, and the Bears beat the Raiders 25-24.

“That’s a huge character win for our team,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said. “I just love it for them.”

Blackwell called the block “an out-of-body experience.” He came in nearly untouched from the left side, dived and deflected the ball. He raced down the field in celebration as teammates chased him.

“We got close to the first two (field goals),” Blackwell said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to time this one up.’”

The Bears (2-2) became the second team to win 800 regular-season games, joining the Green Bay Packers, who had 812 going into Sunday night’s game at Dallas. The Raiders (1-3) have lost three straight.

Chicago had four takeaways for the second game in a row, allowing the Bears to survive a middling performance by Williams and Johnson’s offense. They gained 271 yards, just 69 on the ground.

The Bears rushed for 2 yards in the first half. That was their lowest output in a half since totaling minus-1 against Minnesota in Week 17 in 2017. It also was the fewest allowed by the Raiders in a first half since Kansas City had minus-2 in Week 15 in 2012.

Rome Odunze, playing in his hometown, became the first Bears receiver to catch at least one touchdown pass in the first four games of a season since Alshon Jeffery’s six-game streak in 2014.

The Bears also spoiled a breakout performance by Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 138 yards on 21 carries and became the first Raiders rookie with three touchdowns in game since Bo Jackson in 1987 against Seattle. Jeanty rushed for a TD and caught two scoring passes.

Jeanty also lost a fumble, one of four turnovers for the Raiders. Smith threw three interceptions for the second time in three weeks and passed for just 117 yards with two touchdowns.

“The guys deserved to get this win, and I let those guys down,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of things I’m going to have to fix within myself, and that’s the reality. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, I got to be a lot better and I am a lot better, but it hasn’t showed up.”

Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers caught five passes for 46 yards, extending his streak to 21 games with at least two catches to tie the longest by a tight end to open a career. Detroit’s Sam LaPorta set the record in 2023-24.

The Raiders took a 24-19 lead on Carlson’s 29-yard field goal with 6:45 left, but missed an opportunity to make it a two-possession lead after having first-and-goal at the 7. Jeanty lost 4 yards on two carries and Dont’e Thornton dropped a third-down pass at the 2.

Then Williams, who has come under enormous scrutiny since the Bears drafted him first overall last year to become their long-coveted franchise QB, took over. He was coming off a four-touchdown performance against the Cowboys, and the question was whether he would follow that up or revert to the erratic play that has so far defined his short career.

Williams came through when it mattered despite being tested all game by the Raiders’ pass rush. He led Chicago on a 69-yard drive and faced only one third down, which Swift converted with a 5-yard run to the 2.

“Ben came over to me right before and he goes, ‘These are the times you’re made for,'” Williams said. “So it provided a belief and confidence he has in me. From there, I went to the huddle and looked in everybody’s eyes, and this is the moment. This is where we go win the game.”

Going to the Maxx

Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby intercepted his first career pass, batting a throw by Williams into the air and snagging it. He also knocked down two other balls, his second career game with three passes defensed. He’s the first NFL defensive lineman with three in a game this season.

Crosby also finished with three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a quarterback hit.

“They’ve got a hell of a player over there,” Williams said. “He’s probably the best player I’ve played against so far in my career.”

Injuries

Bears: CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring), TE Colston Loveland (hip), RT Darnell Wright (elbow), LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and DT Grady Jarrett (knee) did not play.

Raiders: TE Michael Mayer (concussion) and CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) did not play. CB Eric Stokes (knee) was injured late in the third quarter, and T Kolton Miller (ankle) was carted off in the final minute.

Up next

Bears: After a bye, they play at Washington on Oct. 13.

Raiders: At Indianapolis next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.