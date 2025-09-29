Joe Alt’s ankle injury leaves the Chargers’ offensive line in a bad spot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers went into training camp expecting their offensive line to be a…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers went into training camp expecting their offensive line to be a major strength. Now, four games into the season, injuries have left the group depleted at the two most important spots.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt is undergoing testing after hurting his ankle in a 21-18 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Coach Jim Harbaugh did not provide details about the injury, which is reportedly a high ankle sprain.

“No, I don’t know the severity,” Harbaugh said. “Dealing with an ankle, and getting imaging right now.”

Alt was in a walking boot for the second half, leaving the Chargers (3-1) without both of their projected starting tackles coming into the season. Rashawn Slater tore the patellar tendon in his left leg during practice on Aug. 7, less than two weeks after signing a four-year contract extension that included $92 million guaranteed, and forcing Alt to switch sides from right tackle to left.

Instead of having a potentially dominant pair of young linemen to protect the edges for Justin Herbert, the Chargers had to ask Austin Deculus and Trey Pipkins III to keep New York’s deep and disruptive pass rush at bay, a challenge they could not answer.

Herbert was sacked twice, hit 12 times and under constant pressure. He finished 23 of 41 for 203 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Further complicating the situation up front was the absence of right guard Mekhi Becton because of a concussion sustained in a Week 3 win over Denver. Becton remains in the protocol, Harbaugh said, but his return could strengthen the line by not only bringing back the Chargers’ standout offseason free agent signing but allowing Jamaree Salyer to move from guard to left tackle. Salyer, who has replaced Becton inside the past two weeks, started 14 games at left tackle and performed solidly as a rookie when Slater was hurt in 2022.

“We’ll work through those options as we go and do the best thing for our team,” Harbaugh said.

What’s working

Rookie Omarion Hampton had a breakout game, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and adding five receptions for 37 yards. The first-round pick from North Carolina showcased every facet of his skill set. He dragged defensive backs for extra yards on a memorable third-down conversion and was explosive on a 54-yard scoring scamper.

What needs help

Run-pass balance shouldn’t be a problem given the old-school reputations of Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, but the Chargers had Herbert drop back 44 times to 12 carries for Hampton, the only running back to touch the ball against the Giants. Given the issues on the offensive line, that’s not a sustainable ratio for Herbert’s long-term availability.

Stock up

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu had a career-high four sacks to kick-start a pass rush that was missing Khalil Mack (dislocated elbow). Tuipulotu, who failed to record a sack through the first three games of the season, finished with five tackles for loss.

Stock down

Herbert’s fledgling MVP campaign took a hit. On third-down plays, he was 3 of 8 passing for 22 yards with an interception, a sack and an intentional grounding penalty.

Injuries

CB Deane Leonard (lower body) and LS Josh Harris (undisclosed) are eligible to be activated off injured reserve starting this week.

Key number

Despite limited chances, the run offense generated 11.7 yards per carry, the Chargers’ highest single-game mark since at least 2017.

Next steps

The Chargers host the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

