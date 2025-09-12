Jets’ Sauce Gardner limited by groin injury, but Aaron Glenn thinks he’ll be OK to play vs. Bills

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has a groin injury that will limit him at…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has a groin injury that will limit him at practice Friday, but coach Aaron Glenn expects he should be able to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Gardner was injured during practice Thursday, when he was listed on the team’s injury report as a limited participant.

“I think he’ll be OK,” Glenn said Friday before practice.

If Gardner can’t play or is compromised by the injury, it could have a major effect on the defense against Josh Allen and the Bills’ high-scoring offense.

Gardner, the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback after receiving a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension in July, is coming off a strong opening-game performance against Pittsburgh. He was lined up against DK Metcalf on 30 of 34 pass plays by the Steelers and allowed only one 11-yard catch by Pittsburgh’s top receiver.

Gardner, a two-time All-Pro selection, is lining up against teams’ No. 1 receivers and following them in motion — a departure from his first two seasons when he played in mostly a zone scheme under the previous regime.

Against the Bills, Gardner would likely cover Keon Coleman for a good chunk of the game. Coleman had seven catches for 100 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown reception, in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ comeback win against Baltimore last Sunday.

The Jets are dealing with a few other injuries, including hamstring issues for running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu and wide receiver Josh Reynolds, and an ankle injury for rookie tight end Mason Taylor. Defensive tackle Jay Tufele missed the first two days of practice this week with an illness.

Glenn said all of those players will continue to be evaluated.

If Nwangwu is out, newly acquired Isaiah Williams — signed off Cincinnati’s practice squad — could be in the mix to return kickoffs. Rookie Arian Smith and Isaiah Davis also could be options, as well as current practice squad members Jamaal Pritchett and Keilan Robinson.

Reynolds’ status also bears watching since he’s currently the No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson. Allen Lazard was inactive for the opener because Glenn said he was still catching up after missing some time in training camp.

“I can’t say he’s totally caught up,” Glenn said. “But he’s at a pace where he can go out there and play. We’ll see how this whole thing shakes out.”

