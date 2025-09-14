Jets QB Justin Fields leaves game vs. Bills with a concussion

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was in the concussion protocol after leaving in the…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was in the concussion protocol after leaving in the fourth quarter of a 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Fields fell backward when he was sacked by Joey Bosa and the back of his helmet hit off the turf. He was down for a few moments before he was able to get up and walk off under his own power.

He was checked out in the injury tent on the Jets’ sideline and emerged several minutes later with a towel over his head. The quarterback then walked inside to the locker room.

Tyrod Taylor replaced Fields with 12:03 remaining in the game and the Jets losing 30-3.

It’s uncertain if Fields will be ready to play in the next game for the Jets (0-2), still looking for their first win under Aaron Glenn, at Tampa Bay next Sunday.

“Still have to evaluate that,” Glenn said.

The 36-year-old Taylor has 58 career starts in the NFL, with the last coming with the Giants during the 2023 season. He signed a two-year deal with the Jets before last season to serve as the backup to Aaron Rodgers.

Fields and the Jets’ offense struggled mightily against Buffalo, gaining only 154 total yards a week after they had 394 in a 34-32 loss to Pittsburgh.

Fields was just 3 of 11 for 27 yards and ran for 49 yards on five carries before leaving the game.

“What’s my view of it?” Glenn said when asked about New York’s passing game. “It wasn’t good.”

When asked specifically about Fields’ performance, Glenn said: “I have to watch the tape.”

Taylor went 7 of 11 for 56 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Ruckert, after taking over for Fields.

“I think a lot of their effectiveness came on us not executing early on, not getting in the rhythm on offense,” Taylor said of Buffalo shutting down New York’s offense. “From an offensive perspective, we kept our defense on the field too long, too many quick drives early on. I think they benefited off of that.

“Great defense, great team, but I think a lot of success they had early on came from a lack of execution on our end.”

The Jets are dealing with a few other injuries: Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle), nickel cornerback Michael Carter II (shoulder) and safety Tony Adams (groin) — all starters — also left the game. Glenn said they’ll all be evaluated during the week.

