Jets’ Glenn says ‘the sky’s not falling’ after 0-2 start as they face undefeated Buccaneers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Glenn has long moved on from last week. So have the rest of the New York Jets.

The focus is on heading to Tampa Bay, taking on the undefeated Buccaneers on Sunday and leaving with their first victory. And making sure all the mistakes in their ugly loss to Buffalo last week were mere bumps in the road.

“Listen, our guys are upbeat and motivated,” Glenn said Friday. “Here’s what they do know: It was Week 2 and the sky’s not falling. As much as we all think it is, as much as all the outside noise, as much as you guys write about that, the sky’s not falling.”

After a loss in the opener to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers that included some encouraging signs — especially by quarterback Justin Fields and the offense — the Jets were smothered by the Bills in the 30-10 loss.

Hopeful Jets fans felt deflated and all the talk about a change in culture under Glenn seemed to suddenly dissipate outside the facility.

“I’ve been a part of that situation before, so our guys can rely on that,” said Glenn, who played 15 NFL seasons — including eight with the Jets — before serving as a longtime assistant coach and coordinator during stops in Cleveland, New Orleans and Detroit.

“A lot of our coaches have been a part of that situation before, and they can rely on that,” Glenn added. “And some of these players have, too. So, we’re looking forward to moving on. And at 0-2, the sky’s not falling.”

The Jets will be a bit shorthanded Sunday, though, with Fields ruled out earlier in the week with a concussion suffered in the fourth quarter against the Bills. Tyrod Taylor will get the start in Fields’ place and Glenn said undrafted rookie Brady Cook will be elevated from the practice squad to be Taylor’s backup.

“No other pressure than any other game,” Taylor said earlier in the week about stepping in with the team 0-2. “I’m as confident as ever in the guys within this locker room. We know we’re facing a very good team, but I have all the belief and faith in the guys in this locker room that we can get the job done.”

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle), defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hamstring) and running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) were also ruled out Friday.

Glenn said Johnson’s ankle is a sprain, but to the opposite leg from the one in which he tore his Achilles tendon last season. The coach declined to provide details on what’s ailing Tufele, who’ll miss his second straight game, but said he’s expected back “real soon.”

On Thursday, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said the defense was embarrassed and “made a pact” to never have a repeat performance of last week when the Jets allowed the Bills to rush for 224 yards.

“That’s how it’s supposed to be,” Glenn said. “In my opinion, you take every game personal. You find something within each game to figure out how you can take it personal. … So when you give up the yards that we’ve given up, I mean, you should look within yourself and figure out what can I do better, myself individually and then us as a team to make sure it doesn’t happen again?

“And I’m not surprised, just the type of player he is. I’m not surprised he said something like that. So I’m looking forward to each one of these guys — and I’m not just talking about the defense, I’m (also) talking about the offense and special teams — I’m looking forward to these guys going out there and playing their (butts) off.”

