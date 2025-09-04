Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker to miss season with torn triceps, coach Aaron Glenn confirms

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets suddenly have a big question mark on their offensive line —…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets suddenly have a big question mark on their offensive line — before they’ve even played a game.

Coach Aaron Glenn announced Thursday that right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has a torn triceps and will miss the entire season.

Glenn said Vera-Tucker is facing a seven-month rehabilitation from the injury, which occurred during practice Tuesday and will require surgery.

“He was a big player for us, man,” Glenn said, “but we’ve got to continue to keep rolling.”

The offensive lineman was listed Wednesday on the team’s injury report as not participating in practice — an estimation since the Jets didn’t have an on-field session — with a triceps issue. The same injury cut short Vera-Tucker’s second NFL season in 2022.

Word came as the Jets prepare to open their season against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. It’s a huge blow for New York’s offensive line, considered a strength entering the season.

Joe Tippmann, who has started at center the past two seasons, could take his spot at right guard and Josh Myers could play center after being a starter at the position most of the past four seasons in Green Bay.

“When it comes to who’s going to be up as far as the O-line, I’m still getting that evaluated,” Glenn said.

Tippmann and Myers have been in a positional competition for the center job throughout training camp. Both are listed as the possible starter on the team’s unofficial depth chart this week and Glenn has said only that they’re both still competing.

The 26-year-old Vera-Tucker is perhaps the Jets’ best all-around offensive lineman. He has played well at multiple positions but has struggled with injuries since being drafted 14th overall in 2021 out of Southern California.

“It’s a tough deal,” offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. “As we all know, that’s a good football player. It’s a really good football player, but we feel confident in the other guys, too.”

Vera-Tucker started 16 games primarily at left guard as a rookie and was considered a bright spot on a team that went 4-13. But he missed the final 10 games in 2022 — after playing at right guard, left tackle and right tackle — with a torn triceps. Vera-Tucker returned in time to start the next season and played right guard and right tackle but tore an Achilles tendon in Week 5 and missed the final 12 games.

The Jets picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract that offseason, a sign the team was confident he was a building block for the O-line. Vera-Tucker stayed mostly healthy while starting 15 games at right guard last season.

Entering the final year of his deal, Vera-Tucker was considered an important piece of what appears will be an offense heavily focused on the run game behind quarterback Justin Fields.

Vera-Tucker was also voted one of the Jets’ six captains last week by his teammates.

