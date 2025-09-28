Jaguars’ Travon Walker exits game against 49ers with wrist injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jacksonville defensive lineman Travon Walker left the Jaguars’ game against the San Francisco 49ers with…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jacksonville defensive lineman Travon Walker left the Jaguars’ game against the San Francisco 49ers with a wrist injury.

Walker got hurt after playing 12 snaps in the first half and was ruled out of the game at the start of the second half.

Walker was the first overall pick in the 2022 draft. He is coming off back-to-back double-digit sack seasons and had two in the first two games this season for the Jaguars.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.