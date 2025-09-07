Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter believes he ‘can do more and can do better’ after NFL debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Hunter started in one corner of EverBank Stadium and worked his way around to the…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Hunter started in one corner of EverBank Stadium and worked his way around to the other side, stopping to sign autographs and take pictures with dozens of fans.

All of them wanted a keepsake with the NFL’s only two-way star.

Hunter played offense and defense in his regular-season debut, seeing action on both sides of the ball in Jacksonville’s 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

He played primarily on offense — he was on the field for 44 of 63 snaps — and chipped in six defensive snaps.

“I did my job,” said Hunter, the second pick in the NFL draft. “That was the main focus. I did what they asked me to do. I know I can do more and I know I can do better.”

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner at Colorado, Hunter finished with six receptions for 33 yards. Coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Hunter made no mistakes on any of his plays.

“He was great. Had some big catches, obviously,” Lawrence said. “He’s a weapon for us, and he’s going to continue to get better and better. He’s a matchup in space, great with the ball in his hands. Could have more out there. I felt like I could have gave him a few more opportunities with some of the ones I missed.”

Hunter looked like he might have a touchdown catch late in the second half, but Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn made a leaping, one-handed snag for an interception.

“If he doesn’t get up and make a great play like he did, yeah, I think that was a touchdown,” Hunter said.

Hunter played sparingly on defense mostly because he missed 10 days late in the preseason because of an upper-body injury. Coen said he missed practices in which the defense installed unique coverage schemes for the Panthers.

“It was maybe a little bit less for him this game,” Coen said. “I think it will only continue to evolve and go more. … I can only see it going and expanding from here.”

During the opener, Hunter gladly served as a sideline cheerleader who was one of the first to revel in big plays with teammates.

“I was just excited to go out there and ready to go out there and win with my team and just bring that energy,” Hunter said. “Every game, I’m trying to bring the energy and bring the guys up and make sure we stay true to ourselves and be the team we know we can be.”

Hunter cut his dreadlocks before the game, saying “it was just time. Time to let it go. New me, new person. Welcome to a new chapter in my life. Just chop it off.”

He also spent time with his grandmother and other family members in the stadium before kickoff. After the game, he celebrated with fans by taking a victory lap like he often did in college.

“It’s not hard. I just got to go out there and be myself,” Hunter said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, and my job is to go out there and bring the energy and do my job.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.