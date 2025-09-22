Jaguars defense is lean, mean and carrying the team to victories after woeful 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars were a mess defensively last season. Overweight, out of position and often the…

Overweight, out of position and often the main reason for losses, the Jaguars lacked an identity on that side of the ball. The unit ranked near the bottom of the league in every statistical category and was among the worst in franchise history under first-time coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

And when then-coach Doug Pederson told owner Shad Khan he was planning no offseason staff changes, it was all Khan needed to hear to seal Pederson’s fate.

The defense has been the biggest beneficiary of Khan’s house-cleaning — and it showed in a 17-10 victory over rival Houston on Sunday.

The Jaguars (2-1) notched three takeaways in the fourth quarter, giving them nine in three games and matching their total from last season. They have closed out both victories on that side of the ball and would be 3-0 had officials seemingly not botched a pass-interference call against rookie Travis Hunter at Cincinnati in Week 2.

“Each level, guys are playing at a superstar level,” defensive end Josh-Hines Allen said. “We’ll be a tough team to beat.

It starts with Hines-Allen, who is nearing the franchise sack record (55). Down more than 10 pounds after bulking up to fulfill Nielsen’s “mass kicks ass” request, Hines-Allen dominated his matchup against rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery. He drew two holding penalties, hit the quarterback three times and deflected C.J. Stroud’s final throw, which was intercepted.

Everyone around the defensive captain is following his lead. Travon Walker and Arik Armstead, who played out of position in 2024, have been stout up front. Linebackers Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd have been involved in two fumbles. And few defenders are playing as well as cornerback Jourdan Lewis and safety Eric Murray.

“There’s no flinch, really, out of that group,” coach Liam Coen said. “Last week was obviously disappointing to not finish it on the right end. To see them go out and take this win — to go take it from them — that’s what we did.”

What’s working

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is mostly staying upright. Lawrence has been sacked three times in three games, which is tied for the second-fewest in the league.

Jacksonville’s revamped offensive line has been one of the few bright spots on offense, and the unit has been tested while facing Carolina’s Derrick Brown, Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson and Houston’s duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

Keeping Lawrence healthy was a top priority for 2025 after he missed seven games last season.

What needs help

Dropped passes continue to plague the Jags. Brian Thomas Jr. had three more against Houston, bringing his season total to five. Fellow receiver Parker Washington had two. And running back Travis Etienne had another.

Coen called it the “drop bug.” Thomas responded when it mattered most, catching a 46-yard crosser that set up the go-ahead touchdown. Nonetheless, drops are one of the most pressing concerns for Coen & Co.

Stock up

Lawrence showed some moxie during and after a chippy game. Teammates pulled Lawrence away from linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair just before halftime. Lawrence, whose 2024 season ended last December with an illegal hit from Al-Shaair, took exception to Al-Shaair landing with his body weight on receiver Dyami Brown. The hit knocked Brown out of the game with a shoulder injury.

Lawrence was equally vocal afterward, a positive step for the fifth-year pro as a leader.

“We’re not going to be dirty, but we got each other’s back,” Lawrence said. “And no one is going to bully us and push us around. That’s a mindset for our team, and that’s important.”

Jags fans heckled Al-Shaair throughout the game, and the defender responded at one point by blowing kisses to the crowd.

Stock down

Backup defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has one tackle in three games while playing 37% of the snaps. It’s hardly much return considering the Jags gave Ogbah a one-year, $3.25 million contract in April.

Injuries

Brown’s shoulder injury is one to watch this week.

Key number

15 — Number of losses for the Jaguars in 19 trips to the West Coast. They are 0-2 in San Francisco, where they play Sunday.

Next steps

Win a road game. Jacksonville has dropped 11 of its last 12 on the road.

