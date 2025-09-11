Jaguars, Bengals look to go 2-0 for the first time since 2018 when they meet on Sunday

Jacksonville (1-0) at Cincinnati (1-0) Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS. BetMGM NFL odds: Bengals by 3 1/2. Against the spread: Jaguars…

Jacksonville (1-0) at Cincinnati (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS.

BetMGM NFL odds: Bengals by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Jaguars 1-0; Bengals 0-1

Series record: Jaguars lead 13-12.

Last meeting: Bengals beat the Jaguars 34-31 in Jacksonville on Dec. 2, 2023.

Last week: Jaguars beat Panthers 26-10; Bengals beat Browns 17-16.

Jaguars offense: overall (9), rush (3), pass (20), scoring (9).

Jaguars defense: overall (8), rush (19), pass (6), scoring (4).

Bengals offense: overall (31), rush (T31), pass (31), scoring (T20).

Bengals defense: overall (20), rush (3), pass (28), scoring (11).

Turnover differential: Jaguars plus-2; Bengals plus-2.

Jaguars player to watch

WR Brian Thomas Jr. will no doubt want to outshine fellow former LSU star Ja’Marr Chase in the game. Thomas was targeted seven times against Carolina but finished with one reception for 11 yards. He did have a 9-yard touchdown run. But it was a less-than-ideal season opener for Thomas, who had 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl.

Bengals player to watch

QB Joe Burrow looks to bounce back after being held to 113 passing yards against the Browns, third lowest of his career. Burrow is 2-0 against the Jaguars, including a 348-yard outing in a prime-time game in 2021. He is also trying to join Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers as the only QBs in NFL history with at least three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 110 or higher in five straight home starts.

Key matchup

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson versus Jaguars offensive line. Despite missing training camp, Hendrickson still had a QB sack and seven quarterback pressures in 36 pass rush snaps against the Browns last week. Last season’s NFL sack leader will be going up against a Jaguars offensive line that did not allow a sack against the Panthers. Jacksonville revamped its line in the offseason by adding center Robert Hainsey and right guard Patrick Mekari. The duo held their own against Panthers standouts Derrick Brown, A’Shawn Robinson and Tershawn Wharton.

Key injuries

Jaguars: G Wyatt Milum (knee) and CB Montaric Brown (ankle) won’t play. OT Cole Van Lanen (shoulder) is expected to make his season debut. RT Anton Harrison (back) is fine after leaving Sunday’s game late.

Bengals: Starting RG Lucas Patrick (calf) was placed on injured reserve. OT Amarius Mims (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday but is expected to play.

Series notes

The Bengals have won three straight and seven of the past nine meetings. Jacksonville’s previous visit to Cincinnati in September 2021 was memorable because it was the beginning of the end for then-coach Urban Meyer’s coaching run in Jacksonville.

Stats and stuff

This is one of four matchups this week between 1-0 teams. … The winner will go 2-0 for the first time since 2018 … Jaguars coach Liam Coen and Bengals coach Zac Taylor were both on the Los Angeles Rams staff in 2018. Taylor was the quarterbacks coach and Coen was the assistant wide receivers coach. … The Jaguars had three takeaways in their opener, a third of the team’s total in 2024. … Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had accounted for four TDs and no INTs in two starts against Cincinnati. … RB Travis Etienne ahd 156 yards from scrimmage against Carolina, the second most of his career. … Two-way player Travis Hunter is expected to see more defensive snaps this week. Hunter was on the field for just six plays at cornerback in the opener. He led the team with six catches as a receiver. … DE Josh Hines-Allen needs two sacks to tie the franchise record of 55 held by Tony Brackens. Hines-Allen has a sack in three of his four games against the Bengals. … Jags newcomers CB Jourdan Lewis and S Eric Murray came up big in the opener, with Lewis finishing with an interception and a fumble return and Murray breaking up two passes. … LB Foye Oluokun was the AFC defensive player of the week after having 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. … Cincinnati RB Chase Brown had only 43 yards last week and was hit behind the line of scrimmage on 18 of his 21 carries. … WR Tee Higgins is looking for his fifth straight home game with at least five catches, 50 receiving yards and a touchdown. … TE Noah Fant had his first touchdown as a Bengal in the opener. … LB Logan Wilson has 12 straight games with at least seven tackles. … LB Demetrius Knight had 10 tackles, the most among NFL rookies in Week 1. … CB DJ Turner came up with his first career interception during the fourth quarter against the Browns. … S Jordan Battle, who had Cincinnati’s first INT, also led NFL defensive backs with 12 tackles.

Fantasy tip

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase averaged 7.4 catches and 94.4 receiving yards in eight home games last season along with seven touchdowns. He had 11 receptions for 149 yards and a TD the previous time he faced the Jaguars in 2023.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.