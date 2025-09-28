Jaguars beat 49ers 26-21 with Washington’s punt return TD, 4 takeaways

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — With the way the defense and special teams are playing for Jacksonville in the opening…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — With the way the defense and special teams are playing for Jacksonville in the opening month of the season, the Jaguars are able to keep pulling out wins even if Trevor Lawrence and the offense aren’t yet operating at peak efficiency.

Parker Washington had Jacksonville’s first punt return touchdown in eight seasons and the Jaguars opportunistic defense delivered four more takeaways in a 26-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“It was a complete game for us,” said Lawrence who threw for 174 yards and one touchdown. “Offensively obviously there’s a lot more out there that we can do. That’s the great thing about it. We’re finding a ways to win and we still feel like we can grow a lot as an offense.”

Former Niners star Arik Armstead’s strip-sack of Brock Purdy with less than three minutes to play sealed a win for the Jaguars (3-1) that proved to be heated at the end when coach Liam Coen and Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh had to be held back while yelling at each other after Saleh had accused the Jaguars of stealing signs in a legal fashion.

“No big deal,” Coen said. “I’m just going to keep that between us right now. That’s it.”

The Jaguars have generated at least three takeaways in all four games this season, and have four more takeaways than they had in the entire 2024 season. They turned those into 17 points against the 49ers (3-1) highlighted by Travis Etienne’s 48-yard run one play after Dennis Gardeck forced a fumble by Luke Farrell in the second quarter.

Lawrence then threw a 4-yard TD pass to Hunter Long following the first of Purdy’s two interceptions for the 49ers to give the Jaguars their second 3-1 start in the past 18 seasons.

Jacksonville built the lead to 26-14 when Washington returned a punt 87 yards for the Jaguars first punt return TD since Jaydon Mickens had one in 2017

“Even when negative things start to occur and we stalled on offense in ways, the defense makes a play. Boom,” Coen said. “Then the punt return for a touchdown. These guys keep having each other’s backs. I think that’s what’s pretty cool after four weeks.”

Purdy threw a 21-yard TD pass to Jake Tonges with 7:41 to play to cut the deficit to 26-21 and San Francisco had a chance for a comeback after Cam Little missed a 47-yard field goal.

But Armstead broke through on the second play of the ensuing drive and knocked the ball loose from Purdy. Foyesade Oluokun recovered to give the Jaguars their fifth road win ever in 20 trips to the West Coast.

“Can’t write a better script than that to be honest,” said Armstead, who played his first nine NFL seasons in San Francisco before being cut in 2024. “I didn’t want to make it bigger than it was and just live in the moment and see what today had to bring. It was a pretty special day. Probably one I won’t forget.”

Purdy wasn’t sharp in his first game back after missing two games with a toe injury. He went 22 for 38 for 309 yards and two touchdowns but the three turnovers proved costly.

“As an offense we have to play better than today and our team knows it,” Purdy said. “Offense needs to protect the ball and defense needs to go take it. That’s our game. So today on offense, we didn’t succeed in any of it. It hurts.”

Etienne finished with 124 yards rushing on 19 carries for Jacksonville.

Injuries

Jaguars: DE Travon Walker left in the first half with a wrist injury and didn’t return. … S Eric Murray (neck) left in the second half.

49ers: WR Ricky Pearsall left in the third quarter with a knee injury and didn’t return.

Up next

Jaguars: Host Kansas City on Oct. 6.

49ers: Visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

