Injury-riddled Buccaneers lose two more offensive linemen

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Protecting Baker Mayfield will be an even bigger challenge for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Protecting Baker Mayfield will be an even bigger challenge for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two more offensive lineman went down with injuries.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) and right guard Cody Mauch (knee) were placed on injured reserve on Thursday. All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs hasn’t played this season following knee surgery in the summer.

The Buccaneers (2-0) face the New York Jets (0-2) in their home opener on Sunday. Getting to 3-0 for the first time since 2005 will be difficult with a reshuffled offensive line going against three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Will McDonald and a tough front seven.

Veteran offensive lineman Dan Feeney was signed off Buffalo’s practice squad, Luke Haggard was promoted from Tampa Bay’s practice squad and Sua Opeta was signed to the practice squad.

Feeney has made 65 starts at guard and center with the Chargers, Jets, Bears and Vikings. Opeta made 10 starts at both guard spots for the Eagles between 2020-23. Haggard hasn’t played yet.

With Wirfs sidelined, center Graham Barton moved to left tackle, left guard Ben Bredeson moved to center and Michael Jordan started at left guard. Charlie Heck now steps in at right tackle for Goedeke. Second-year pro Elijah Klein is also an option to take Mauch’s spot.

“It’s still a little early with some of the things that have happened to try to hash that out at this point,” offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard said. “We’ll have to get through watching the tape today, tomorrow’s install, the red area, and get into Saturday before we really have a feel for exactly what that’s going to look like on game day.”

Goedeke was injured during the Buccaneers’ win at Houston on Monday night. Heck, who was expected to fill in for Wirfs on the left side until Barton was moved over before the season opener, played well in Goedeke’s absence.

“Yeah, there was definitely a communication element once Luke went out on getting the best plays, putting our guys in position to make plays, and that’s just on us,” Grizzard said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.