Injuries are piling up at an alarming rate for the Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Injuries are catching up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Injuries are catching up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin returned on Sunday but several other key players went down, joining a growing list of starters on the sideline.

Still, that wasn’t the main reason the Buccaneers lost 31-25 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Another major special teams blunder, two key turnovers and poor defense in the first half sent the Bucs (3-1) to their first loss.

“It’s concerning,” coach Todd Bowles said Monday about the injuries. “I mean, we’re running out of bodies, but we’ll find somebody to play.”

Star wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) is out for a few weeks and safety Christian Izien (quad) didn’t play against Philadelphia. Already, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, right guard Cody Mauch and tight end Ko Kieft sustained season-ending injuries.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick (stinger), cornerbacks Jamel Dean (hip/groin) and Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), defensive lineman Greg Gaines (pec) and safety Rashad Wisdom (quad) each exited in the second half against the Eagles. Running back Bucky Irving finished the game but he’s also banged up and Bowles said he’s getting an MRI. So are Dean and Morrison.

“We’ll see who comes back, we’ll see who’s minor, we’ll see who’s major, and we’ll adjust accordingly,” Bowles said.

The Buccaneers travel to Seattle this week.

If their defense plays the way it did against Philadelphia in the second half — it held the Eagles to minus 1 yard and Jalen Hurts to 0 for 8 — the Buccaneers will be just fine. The question is who will be out there playing on the defensive side if some guys can’t go.

What’s working

Explosive plays. Baker Mayfield connected with Emeka Egbuka on a 77-yard TD pass and Irving on a 72-yard score. The play to Irving was ad-libbed. Irving ran a flat route and then turned upfield down the sideline with an edge rusher covering him as Mayfield scrambled out of trouble and threw a perfect deep ball that hit him in stride.

What needs help

Special teams. It’s becoming a big problem. Riley Dixon had a punt blocked for the second time in three weeks and this one was returned for a touchdown. Last week, the Jets blocked a field goal that would have given the Buccaneers a 29-20 lead and returned it for a go-ahead score.

“It is something we will figure out in the meetings,” Bowles said. “We will look at the whole operation, how we are doing it, why we are doing it, if we are doing it with the right people and if we are doing it with the right scheme. That is three weeks in a row where something went wrong, and we will get that fixed.”

Stock up

Chase McLaughlin’s 65-yard field goal was the longest in an outdoor stadium in NFL history. Then he made a 58-yarder. After a couple of misses and a block, he’s solidified himself.

Stock down

Linebacker SirVocea Dennis continues to struggle in both pass coverage and defending the run. One play that summed up his troubles came when Jalen Hurts scrambled for 28 yards while Dennis had his back turned to the quarterback and was chasing Barkley.

Injuries

There could be plenty of news this week, with the team waiting on test results for several players.

Key number

0 — The Bucs again had no takeaways and dropped one interception. They have one pick and one fumble recovery in four games.

Next steps

The Buccaneers visit Seattle (3-1) on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.