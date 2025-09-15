Giants score more, but they are 0-2 going into their home opener against the Chiefs

By midway through the second quarter Sunday, the New York Giants more than doubled their point total from their season-opening…

By midway through the second quarter Sunday, the New York Giants more than doubled their point total from their season-opening loss, and they finished with 37.

The problem? They allowed Dallas to score 40, blowing a late lead and losing in overtime.

Even though they looked like an entirely different team, from Russell Wilson down, an ill-timed interception marred an otherwise strong performance by the veteran quarterback and a series of mistakes on either side of the ball contributed to falling to 0-2.

“It’s never going to come down to one play,” coach Brian Daboll said Monday. “Not one player, not one side — it goes back to the team. We collectively had opportunities and fell short as a collective unit.”

Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns — after he and the offense scored none in Week 1 at Washington. His final pass was picked off with two minutes left in OT, setting the stage for Brandon Aubrey’s buzzer-beating 46-yard field goal to win it for the Cowboys.

Before that, New York’s defense let Dallas go a mere 21 yards in the final seconds of regulation to get Aubrey in range for the tying kick.

“It’s on us to really emphasize the details a little bit more,” said Jevon Holland, who along with fellow safety Tyler Nubin and cornerback Paulson Adebo played all 89 snaps on defense. “We left a lot on the table, especially as a defense. We had opportunities to close out the games.”

Patrick Mahomes and the also-winless Kansas City Chiefs are up next on Sunday night in the home opener.

What’s working

The offense put up 506 yards, including 45 on 11 carries from rookie running back Cam Skattebo. Jaxson Dart lost a few on his first NFL snap, but his teammates more than made up for that.

“It was just the explosiveness,” receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said. “At the end of the day, for plays to work, usually all 11 have to be working together and doing the right thing.”

What needs help

The red zone continues to be an area of concern. The Giants went 1 for 5, with Graham Gano kicking three field goals.

“It really just comes down to execution, negative plays, penalties, things like that,” Robinson said. “Just got to clean those things up and just be better down there.”

Stock up

Malik Nabers wasn’t the only receiver making a major impact. Robinson had eight catches for a career-high 142 yards and a TD.

“Just waiting for my opportunity to showcase (myself and) yesterday was that day,” Robinson said. “From the moment that Russ got here, he was like, ‘Dude, I know you can get down the field. I’ve seen it.’”

Nabers’ stock can’t get much higher, but he dazzled again with nine catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Stock down

James Hudson, who has been starting at left tackle in Andrew Thomas’ absence, got benched after committing four penalties on 16 snaps. Rookie Marcus Mbow, a fifth-round pick out of Purdue, took over and could get the nod moving forward if Thomas is not ready to play for the first time since right foot surgery last October.

Injuries

Daboll had no updates Monday on guard Jon Runyan Jr. (back) or linebacker Darius Muasau, who left the Cowboys game because of a concussion. Thomas continues to rehab from foot surgery.

Key number

160 — Penalty yards against the Cowboys, the franchise’s most since 175 on Oct. 19, 1947, against the Boston Yanks.

What’s next

The Giants opened as 6-point underdogs on BetMGM Sportsbook against the Chiefs, who are coming off losing 20-17 at home to reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

