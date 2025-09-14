Giants offensive tackle James Hudson has 4 penalties in 6 snaps on opening drive against Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Backup left tackle James Hudson III was penalized four times in a span of six snaps…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Backup left tackle James Hudson III was penalized four times in a span of six snaps on the opening drive for the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Giants had to settle for Graham Gano’s 38-yard field goal despite gaining 110 yards on their first possession. They had six penalties for 60 yards.

The biggest flag was the second unsportsmanlike conduct call of the drive against Hudson on Russell Wilson’s 50-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson on third-and-24. The flag was after a play that put the Giants at the Dallas 2-yard line, so the penalty pushed them back to the 17.

The second of two false start penalties against Hudson contributing to the drive stalling, which led to Gano’s kick.

Hudson was benched for the second New York series. He was starting in place of Andrew Thomas, who was inactive with a foot injury. Marcus Mbow, listed as the backup right tackle, replaced Hudson.

