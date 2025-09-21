Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas expected to make his season debut against Chiefs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Standout left tackle Andrew Thomas is active and expected to make his season debut for…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Standout left tackle Andrew Thomas is active and expected to make his season debut for the New York Giants when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, his first game in nearly a year.

Thomas, 26, has not played since hurting his right foot Oct. 13 and undergoing surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury.

He opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list with the Giants hopeful he could play Week 1. Rehabbing and ramping up wound up taking longer than that, and James Hudson started the first two games in Thomas’ absence.

It is possible Thomas rotates with rookie Marcus Mbow, who replaced Hudson following a series of penalties on the veteran last week at Dallas. Mbow, a fifth-round pick out of Purdue, played 76% of the offensive snaps in the overtime loss to the Cowboys that dropped New York to 0-2.

Since drafting Thomas with the fourth selection in 2020, the Giants have gone 23-37-1, with him and 5-20 without him. Quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked five times in the first two games of the season.

Thomas and coach Brian Daboll said Friday that the lineman’s status for the Chiefs game could go right down to the wire. Thomas did not take part in the kind of individual pregame workout with trainers observing that would indicate a decision still needing to be made on whether he would be able to play.

