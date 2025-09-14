Giant firsts for rookies as RB Cam Skattebo scores TD and QB Jaxson Dart takes snap for NY

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart took his first NFL snap and fourth-round draft Cam…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart took his first NFL snap and fourth-round draft Cam Skattebo scored his first professional touchdown Sunday in their 40-37 overtime loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dart came onto the field on a first down play from the Cowboys 25 early in the fourth quarter. He handed off to Skattebo, who burst through the middle for a 24-yard gain to the 1.

Skattebo scored on the next play, taking the handoff from Russell Wilson after he returned to the game. He finished with 45 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The Giants took Dart out of Mississippi with the 25th overall pick in the NFL draft in April. Skattebo was taken 105th overall, out of Arizona State.

In the Big 12 Conference championship game in the Cowboys’ home stadium last December, Skattebo ran for 170 yards and two TDs and caught a touchdown in the Sun Devils’ 45-19 win over Iowa State.

Dart came in for another play with just under four minutes left in regulation. It was second and 1 from the Cowboys 29 when he stumbled in the backfield on a keeper and lost 3 yards.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.