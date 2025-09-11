Garrett Wilson says Justin Fields isn’t done showing what he can do after his impressive Jets debut

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson’s bond with Justin Fields goes back to their days at Ohio State, when…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson’s bond with Justin Fields goes back to their days at Ohio State, when they connected for plenty of big plays and a whole lot of wins.

They’re hoping for much of the same now as teammates on the New York Jets. And they’re off to a good start.

Not that Wilson is surprised. In May, the star wide receiver spoke about being reunited this season with his former college quarterback, saying he knows exactly what Fields can do while adding: “I still think the world’s got to see it.”

Fields gave everyone a pretty good glimpse last Sunday when he was 16 of 22 for 218 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, and ran 12 times for 48 yards and two other scores in New York’s 34-32 loss to Pittsburgh.

“I mean, 100%, man,” Wilson said Thursday. “This game, it rewards people that love it. That’s just the way I see it, and he loves the game. He plays it the right way and has the right mindset every time he takes that field. And to all the teammates, that stuff’s contagious, right? So when your quarterback’s doing that, it’s like, you’ve got no choice — I’m gonna pop up after taking that hit, whatever it may be, because you see him do it.

“So he’s not done yet. You know, we’re not done yet. We’re all excited for the opportunities we have to go show the world what we can do.”

Fields has focused on tuning out the outside noise since joining the Jets, his third team in as many years. Since being the No. 11 overall pick of Chicago in 2021, the quarterback has had plenty of criticisms thrown his way as he tried to live up to expectations, develop his game in the NFL and overcome mistakes.

“Those hits you’re referring to all throughout his career, I’ve been watching some of the hits he’d take and, you know, some of those weren’t as deserving as people thought they were at those times, right?” Wilson said. “That’s the game we play. People try to do stuff like that. But the reality of it is it’s a new opportunity, a new team. It’s a fresh slate.”

That’s exactly what coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand figured when they brought Fields in as a free agent in March. They liked his dual-threat ability, thinking it could be the perfect complement to the run-first offense the Jets showed in training camp and then in the opener against the Steelers, against whom they ran for 182 yards.

“I thought that Justin took what the defense gives him,” Engstrand said. “We’ve talked about that a lot here and when the defense was giving the opportunity to take an explosive play or push the ball down the field, he did it. When it wasn’t there, he was able to check the ball down. He did a nice job playing the game and playing each individual play that way.

“So, I thought it was very good. His leadership showed on the field and in the huddle.”

It was a familiar feeling for Wilson, who saw those traits — along with fast reads and a smooth operation — on full display when they were Buckeyes together during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Sure, it’s just one game and Fields acknowledged he needs to improve on some things. But it was certainly a performance off which he, Wilson and the offense can build as they prepare to face Buffalo on Sunday.

“We have some good chemistry here,” Wilson said. “I mean, all of us here, we’ve built something special since March, since April. I don’t want to make it bigger than what it is. It’s just playing good ball and that’s what J. Fields does, man. He’s a baller.”

Injuries

Cornerback Sauce Gardner showed up on the Jets’ injury report Thursday with a groin issue that limited him after he was a full participant Wednesday.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was also added with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice.

Running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) missed practice for the second day in a row. Tight end Mason Taylor (ankle) was limited after sitting out Wednesday.

