From doubts to dazzling: Justin Fields’ impressive Jets debut a bright spot in season-opening loss

Coach Aaron Glenn insisted all summer he was pleased with how Justin Fields was running the New York Jets’ offense.

Even when the deep throws weren’t there. And the doubts rapidly began to creep outside the facility.

Then, Fields went out in his debut with the Jets — his third team in as many seasons — and had one of the best all-around games of his young career in a 34-32 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The quarterback ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and made several plays when it appeared there were none to be had.

“Well, guys, that’s who he is,” Glenn said during a video call Monday. “I mean, I think each one of you guys were dogging him all during preseason about what he can’t do. And I think he just showed what he can do.”

Fields, who replaced Rodgers in New York after being a backup in Pittsburgh last season, was 16 of 22 for 218 yards and a touchdown — a 33-yard strike to Garrett Wilson — and ran 12 times for 48 yards and another score.

“We’re all going to say this: There are some things that he could have done better and, obviously, he’s going to feel the same way,” Glenn said. “But, man, this is a step-by-step process and we know that he’s not done with his progression as far as getting better. So the only thing that we’re looking at is, just continue to be efficient, continue to be yourself and don’t let any outside noise try to distract you from what you can be.”

Chicago hoped Fields would be the Bears’ franchise quarterback when they drafted him 11th overall in 2021. That all fizzled after just three seasons and he was traded to Pittsburgh, where he went 4-2 to start last season before taking a seat behind Russell Wilson.

There were many who wondered if Fields would ever truly reach expectations, and the jury is still out. But the Jets and new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand liked Fields’ dual-threat ability and trotted out an offense Sunday that was run heavy — the Jets had eight runs on their first, 10-play possession — but have a quarterback with enough athleticism to be creative with the game plan.

Fields joined Mark Sanchez (2011) and Josh McCown (2017) as the only quarterbacks in team history with one or more touchdown throws and two or more TD runs in a game.

“That boy is a dog,” said Garrett Wilson, who also was teammates with Fields for two seasons at Ohio State. “That’s the man I know. He comes out and puts everything on the field every time, every play.”

What’s working

Running game. The Jets ran for 182 yards in the opener, led by 107 by Breece Hall on 19 carries. Fields was at his dual-threat best. New York will be able to stay in games — and possibly win more than expected — if it can wear down defenses on the ground late.

“I think we played exactly the brand of football that we’ve been actually practicing going from OTAs all the way into training camp,” Glenn said.

What needs help

Closing games. The Jets took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter before blowing it. They regained a one-point advantage midway through the quarter before relinquishing it again, this time for good. They set a franchise record last season by losing six games in which they held a fourth-quarter lead and were at it again to start this season.

Stock up

Offensive line. The Jets need the big guys up front to be good and there were some questions about how they’d look after right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was lost for the season last week with a torn triceps. Joe Tippmann, the center the past two seasons, took his place and Josh Myers started at center. The line provided a consistent push up front and protected Fields well, allowing just one sack.

Stock down

KR Xavier Gipson. He returned kickoffs when Kene Nwangwu went out with a hamstring injury and had the momentum-changing play right after the Steelers scored to make it a five-point game early in the fourth quarter. He fumbled on the kickoff return, Pittsburgh recovered and the Steelers took the lead two plays later on Rodgers’ second TD throw in a 50-second span.

Injuries

Glenn said Nwangwu’s hamstring was still being evaluated Monday.

Key number

1 — The number of catches (for 11 yards) allowed by Sauce Gardner while covering DK Metcalf. Gardner, the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, lined up against Metcalf on 30 of 34 pass plays, according to Next Gen Stats, and Glenn said he was “outstanding.” Gardner worked mostly in a zone system under the Jets’ former regime but mostly will travel with the opponents’ best receiver under Glenn and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

What’s next

The Jets are home again Sunday to face Josh Allen and the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.

