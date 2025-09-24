Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 4

Week 4 is the time where patterns emerge, but surprises are still possible. Let’s lean into matchups, volume and inefficiencies.…

Week 4 is the time where patterns emerge, but surprises are still possible. Let’s lean into matchups, volume and inefficiencies. Here are your starts, locks and avoids going into Week 4.

Quarterbacks

Start: Drake Maye, Patriots vs. Panthers

Maye has steadily improved each week, showing poise in the pocket and the ability to extend plays with his legs. New England has leaned on quick reads and play action to build Maye’s confidence, and he’s responded with efficient stat lines. Carolina’s defense has struggled on the road, especially against mobile QBs, giving Maye legitimate QB1 streaming potential in Week 4.

Other Locks:

—Jared Goff vs. Browns

—Jordan Love vs Cowboys

—Josh Allen vs. Saints

Avoid: Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Packers

Prescott’s matchup this week is less forgiving. The Cowboys offense has leaned on ball control when the deep passing game isn’t there, which could limit Prescott’s attempts. He’s an OK option in season-long leagues, but not the ceiling play you want in Week 4. The Micah Parsons revenge narrative is strong here too.

Running backs

Start: Trey Benson vs. Seahawks

Benson has quickly earned trust in Arizona’s backfield, stepping into a top role with James Conner out. Seattle’s defense has been strong up front, but it has also given up big runs when over pursuing, which plays into Benson’s one-cut style and burst. He’s also been more involved in the passing game than expected, giving him a dual-threat profile that boosts his PPR value. With 15 to 20 touches on the table, Benson carries RB2 security and the upside to reach the top 12 at the position this week.

Other Locks:

—Bijan Robinson vs. Commanders

—Jordan Mason vs. Steelers

—Javonte Williams vs. Packers

Avoid: Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs vs. Ravens

Pacheco has been Kansas City’s early down workhorse, but he has yet to reach 50 all-purpose yards in a game this season. The Ravens’ front seven has been inconsistent, but at 1-2, they’ll dig deep this week. Kansas City is also more likely to lean on Patrick Mahomes’ arm in a matchup of this magnitude, further reducing Pacheco’s ceiling. Unless he punches in a short touchdown, he’s unlikely to deliver RB2 value this week.

Wide receivers

Start: Rome Odunze vs. Raiders

Odunze’s matchup with Las Vegas offers big-play potential. Odunze’s combination of size and speed makes him difficult for Vegas corners to handle one-on-one, and the Raiders have been prone to giving up intermediate and vertical completions to physical WRs. Averaging nine targets a game and having scored in every game so far this season, he has a chance to deliver his best fantasy line yet in 2025.

Other Locks:

—Cortland Sutton vs. Bengals

—Elic Ayomanor vs. Texans

—Garrett Wilson vs. Dolphins

Avoid: Marquise Brown, Chiefs vs. Ravens

Brown’s target share has been inconsistent. If the Chiefs go toward other route options such as Tyquan Thornton or run-heavy scripts, he becomes less of an option. In a matchup where deep passes are less certain, he’s a risky WR3. Unless he hits on a long play, he’s more likely to disappoint than deliver.

Tight ends

Start: Sam LaPorta vs. Browns

LaPorta has emerged as one of Detroit’s most dependable playmakers, ranking near the top of the league in tight end targets. The Browns have been middling versus tight ends and LaPorta’s chemistry with Jared Goff makes him a focal point in scoring territory. His route participation is elite and his consistent usage gives him one of the safest floors at the position. With both steady volume and touchdown equity, he’s a locked-in TE1.

Other Locks:

—Jake Ferguson vs. Packers

—Tyler Warren vs. Rams

—Juwan Johnson vs. Bills

Avoid: Zach Ertz, Commanders vs. Falcons

Ertz is trending down in Washington’s passing hierarchy and hasn’t been commanding steady volume. The Falcons have played tight ends well this season, they’re top ranked against the position right now, limiting their scoring opportunities. At this stage in his career, Ertz lacks the explosive plays to overcome low target counts. Unless Washington falls behind early and throws nonstop, he’s best left on the bench.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

