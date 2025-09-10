Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 2

It’s only Week 2 of the fantasy season, but the stakes already feel high. Week 1 brought us breakout rookies,…

It’s only Week 2 of the fantasy season, but the stakes already feel high. Week 1 brought us breakout rookies, surprise struggles and more lineup second-guessing than anyone cares to admit.

Don’t panic just yet — early weeks are about spotting trends and staying ahead of the curve.

Each week, I’ll lay out the best starts, the strongest other locks and the players you should avoid to gain the edge.

Let’s dive into Week 2.

Quarterbacks

Start: Geno Smith, Raiders vs. Chargers

Smith opened the season with 362 passing yards and a touchdown, showing complete command of Chip Kelly’s new-look offense. The Raiders will need him again in a divisional battle against the Chargers, whose secondary just gave up multiple chunk plays in Week 1. Smith’s efficiency and growing chemistry with his receivers make him a strong start with a safe floor and QB1 upside this week.

Other locks:

—Daniel Jones vs. Broncos

—Michael Penix Jr. vs. Vikings

—Trevor Lawrence vs. Bengals

Avoid: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Eagles

Mahomes is almost always an automatic start, but this week comes with red flags. The Eagles defense thrives at pressuring quarterbacks and they held opposing passers to fewer than 200 yards nine times last season. In what projects to be a lower-scoring, grind-it-out game, Mahomes’ ceiling isn’t high enough to justify a top-end QB play.

Running backs

Start: Dylan Sampson, Browns vs Ravens

Sampson’s Week 1 usage was eye-opening as he handled 12 carries and caught eight passes for 93 total yards. That type of dual-threat workload is rare and immediately makes him a PPR gem, especially against a Ravens team that gave up chunk plays to running backs in space. With Cleveland intent on keeping him heavily involved, Sampson should be locked into starting lineups.

Other locks:

—Alvin Kamara vs. 49ers

—Kyren Williams vs. Titans

—Breece Hall vs. Bills

Avoid: Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks vs. Steelers

Walker split carries almost evenly with Zach Charbonnet in Week 1, a troubling sign for his workload. To make matters worse, the Steelers front seven looked stout, particularly in limiting rushing lanes. Without a guaranteed majority of snaps, Walker’s Week 2 outlook is shaky at best and he should be avoided until the Seahawks clarify his role.

Wide receivers

Start: Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers vs. Texans

Egbuka was one of the most exciting rookies of Week 1, flashing reliable hands and game-breaking ability. He now faces a Texans defense that allowed multiple passing scores in their opener, making this matchup ripe for continued success. With growing trust from Baker Mayfield, Egbuka has both the floor and ceiling you want in a Week 2 starter.

Other locks:

—Marquise Brown vs. Eagles

—Keon Coleman vs. Jets

—Quentin Johnston vs Raiders

Avoid: DeAndre Hopkins, Ravens vs. Browns

Hopkins looked sluggish in Week 1, catching two passes for 35 yards, and the volume simply wasn’t there. The Browns secondary is loaded with talent. Between his declining target share and the tough matchup, Hopkins carries far more risk than reward this week.

Tight ends

Luke Farrell / Jake Tonges, 49ers vs. Saints

With George Kittle sidelined for multiple weeks, Farrell and Tonges step into a suddenly valuable role in the 49ers offense. Tonges already showed chemistry with Brock Purdy by hauling in a touchdown in Week 1, and Farrell should see his involvement increase. Against a Saints defense more vulnerable to tight ends than receivers, both are sneaky but worthwhile streaming options.

Other locks:

—Juwan Johnson vs. 49ers

—Hunter Henry vs. Dolphins

—Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Ravens

Avoid: David Njoku, Browns vs. Ravens

Njoku has been a steady fantasy option in past seasons, but his role may be shrinking. Rookie Harold Fannin Jr. drew heavy usage in Week 1, siphoning away targets and establishing himself as a reliable chain-mover. In a tough divisional matchup against Baltimore, Njoku’s limited opportunities make him a risky start.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

