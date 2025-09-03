Falcons WR Mooney’s status may not be known until ‘last minute’ before opener against Bucs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Wide receiver Darnell Mooney participated in practice on Wednesday. However the Atlanta Falcons still do…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Wide receiver Darnell Mooney participated in practice on Wednesday.

However the Atlanta Falcons still do not know if the projected starter will be available for Sunday’s season opener against Tampa Bay.

Mooney suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s first official practice of training camp and did not play in any of the three preseason games.

Mooney was on the field for the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to reporters, but there was no hitting in the drills. He was designated as having limited participation.

Coach Raheem Morris said Mooney’s status remains “day to day” but added the team’s leading deep threat for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. “is still looking good” after being exposed to only limited portions of practice earlier in the week.

It’s possible the final decision on Mooney’s status will not come before pregame warmups.

When asked what he needs to see from Mooney before knowing the receiver can play this week, Morris said “Really, that is a tricky question because that is one of those things where it’s just a medical deal. It’s like if he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. If he’s not, he won’t be. … We’ve got a chance to wait until up until that last minute.”

Added Morris: “Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see one of our better players out there.”

Penix said Wednesday that Mooney’s participation in practice was a positive because he needed “any opportunity I can to have throws with him.”

Even so, Penix said he and Mooney “had a good offseason” with extra practice which will help make up for the abbreviated training camp.

“I don’t feel like it’ll be a setback or anything,” Penix said.

Mooney had 64 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, his first season with Atlanta. He is expected to join Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud as Atlanta’s top receivers in Penix’s first full season as the starter.

Rookie Jalon Walker, the Falcons’ first of two edge rushers drafted in the first round this year, is expected to play after being limited by hamstring and groin injuries. Morris said Walker and James Pearce Jr., the other first-round pick, “have been out there practicing all full go, no limitations, ready to go. We’ll have those guys rolling out there a bunch.”

Walker and Pearce are two of four rookies expected to either start or play prominent roles on defense in the opening game. Nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. and safety Xavier Watts are the other possible rookie starters on defense.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and offensive tackle Jack Nelson (calf) were held out of Wednesday’s practice. Cornerback Clark Phillips (rib) was limited.

Mooney’s injury was the most significant of the Falcons’ preseason before right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered a season-ending left leg injury on Aug. 20. Veteran Elijah Wilkinson is expected to start at right tackle against the Buccaneers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.