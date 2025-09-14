Falcons trample J.J. McCarthy and Vikings 22-6 behind Bijan Robinson’s running, dominant defense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bijan Robinson rushed for 143 yards and Parker Romo made all five of his field-goal tries in…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bijan Robinson rushed for 143 yards and Parker Romo made all five of his field-goal tries in his debut for the Atlanta Falcons, who smothered J.J. McCarthy for six sacks and three turnovers in a 22-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Tyler Allgeier added 13 carries for 67 yards and a late touchdown run against a Vikings defense that didn’t have much left after it admirably kept the game close all night while the offense crossed midfield just three times and only once got inside the 20-yard line.

Robinson and Allgeier helped the Falcons (1-1) rush 38 times for 219 yards to keep the pressure off Michael Penix Jr. and keep the crowd noise from being a factor after the first quarter. Penix, who went 13 for 21 for 135 yards, has yet to commit a turnover this season.

McCarthy, the first-time starter taken two picks after Penix in the 2024 draft whose rookie year was lost to a knee injury, has four turnovers so far. He overcame an interception return for a score in his debut at Chicago by leading the team to three fourth-quarter touchdowns, but there was no late magic for McCarthy or Minnesota this time.

