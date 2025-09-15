Falcons’ rookies shine in dominant defensive win over Vikings

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons revisited the scene from one of their worst defensive performances from 2024 and promptly…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons revisited the scene from one of their worst defensive performances from 2024 and promptly flipped the script.

Atlanta’s defense shut down quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings, limiting them to 198 total yards during a 22-6 win that evened the Falcons record at 1-1.

Atlanta forced four turnovers, did not allow a touchdown and only allowed the Vikings into the red zone once.

It was a sharp contrast to last December, when the Vikings lit up the Falcons for 433 yards and six touchdowns during a 42-21 blowout on the same field. The Falcons drafted four defensive players to start the 2025 draft, and all played a role on Sunday night’s showing that gives the Falcons some momentum heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

What’s working

The defense, and in particular, the four rookies who joined the team in April. Edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker each made their presence felt for a team that finished 31st in sacks last season. Pearce combined with Brandon Dorlus for a sack of McCarthy in the first quarter and Walker had his first career sack in the second quarter. Corner Billy Bowman, Jr., came up with the Falcons first turnover of the season late in the second quarter, making a diving pick of McCarthy while in tight coverage on Jalen Nailor. He almost had a second interception in the second half. And safety Xavier Watts effectively ended the game with an interception with 2:41 to play when he grabbed a McCarthy overthrow at the Falcons 3.

“I can’t say enough about those young guys and what they have done,” said Falcons coach Raheem Morris. “They are learning how to play football every single day. They’re learning how to live this NFL life every single day, and they’re loving it and they are embracing it, and we have a whole team of people helping them do it.”

What needs help

Through two weeks, the Falcons have just two touchdowns in seven trips to the red zone. Their 28.6 percent touchdown rate is 29th of 31 teams (Houston has yet to reach the red zone entering Monday). The Falcons were 1 for 2 vs. the Bucs in Week 1 and 1 for 5 against Minnesota. Against the Vikings, Tyler Allgeier ran in from 5 yards with 3:22 to play, but the Vikings defense allowed the score in order to get the ball back more quickly to try and rally from two scores down. Atlanta’s first four trips ended in field goals from Parker Romo in his first game with the Falcons. Romo finished the game 5 for 5 after replacing Younghoe Koo, who missed a potential game-winning field goal in Week 1.

Stock up

The Falcons were disappointed in their offensive line play against Tampa Bay, but they were ready to go Sunday night. Bijan Robinson opened the game with runs of 25 and 17 yards on Atlanta’s first two plays and finished with 143 yards on 22 carries. Allgeier added 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. The line allowed three sacks of Michael Penix, Jr.

Stock down

The Falcons wide receivers have been limited the first two weeks. As a group, they have combined for just 19 catches for 208 yards and no touchdowns through two weeks. The longest play to a wide receiver has been 24 yards. Drake London was the leading wide receiver against the Vikings with three catches for 49 yards and he had a first-half fumble that led to a Vikings field goal. Darnell Mooney returned to the lineup after missing Week 1 with a shoulder injury and had two catches on four targets for 20 yards.

Injuries

Sixth-year starting cornerback A.J. Terrell left the game with a hamstring injury late in the second quarter and did not return. The Falcons gave up a 50-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on the next play that led to a Vikings field goal just before halftime.

Key stat

Sunday night marked the first time two Falcons rookies had at least half a sack in the same game since 2006, and the first time two Falcons rookies had interceptions in the same game since 2013.

Next steps

The Falcons head to Charlotte on Sunday to face the NFC South rival Panthers.

