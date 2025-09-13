Falcons promote kicker Parker Romo ahead of Younghoe Koo for Sunday night meeting with Vikings

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Parker Romo, the former Minnesota kicker, will be in uniform for Atlanta against the Vikings…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Parker Romo, the former Minnesota kicker, will be in uniform for Atlanta against the Vikings on Sunday night after being elevated from the Falcons’ practice squad on Saturday.

The Falcons announced Younghoe Koo will not travel with the team to Minnesota. The Falcons signed Romo to the practice squad on Tuesday to compete with Koo, who missed a last-second 44-yard field goal in last week’s 23-20 opening loss to Tampa Bay.

The Falcons also signed wide receiver David Sills V to the active roster from the practice squad and placed safety Jordan Fuller (knee) on injured reserve.

The 28-year-old Romo is from Peachtree City, near Atlanta. Romo made 11 of 12 field goals in four games with Minnesota last season.

Koo missed a career-high nine field goals in 2024. The Falcons also had Lenny Krieg in training camp, and the German player was retained on the practice squad.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris hinted this week the kicking job may be Romo’s to lose if he performed well in practice.

When asked if the competition in practice was really more about just seeing Romo perform, Morris said, “It really is. It’s really about seeing what Romo can do.”

Morris added he wanted to “see haow Koo bounces back.”

The Falcons said Koo’s absence was not injury-related.

Morris said he had a difficult conversation with Koo when the team made plans to sign Romo.

“When you bring Koo in, you let him know the reality of what it is,” Morris said. “And like, you know, he’s a grown man. He’s a professional. He’s been through this. He’s been through it before.”

