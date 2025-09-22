Falcons place too much pressure on Penix by failing to rely on Robinson in runaway loss at Carolina

ATLANTA (AP) — Raheem Morris usually offers generous doses of words and smiles in his sessions with reporters. The second-year…

ATLANTA (AP) — Raheem Morris usually offers generous doses of words and smiles in his sessions with reporters.

The second-year Atlanta Falcons coach was not in a smiling mode following Sunday’s 30-0 loss at Carolina. He offered only one word — a terse “No” — when asked if he was opening the quarterback position for competition this week.

Morris may not have liked the question, which became relevant after Michael Penix Jr. was removed from the game in the fourth quarter and replaced by former starter Kirk Cousins. The coach definitely did not like the two interceptions thrown by Penix, including one returned for a touchdown, which contributed to the blowout loss.

Morris said Penix, the 2024 first-round pick in his first full season as Atlanta’s starter, didn’t deserve full blame for the Falcons’ loss.

“We did not play well on any phase and he did not play well as well,” Morris said. “We didn’t play well around him and we’ve got to play better across the board.”

The Falcons (1-2) should rely on their strength, their running game led by Bijan Robinson. Three turnovers forced the offense to lose its balance and rely on Penix to navigate a play-from-behind plan which is not suited to his short passing game.

For the second time in three weeks, the Falcons lost when too much of the offensive burden was placed on Penix. The loss left Atlanta 0-2 in the NFC South while providing another reminder the passing game should be a complement to Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

Penix completed 18 of 36 passes for 172 yards with the two interceptions. The Falcons trailed 27-0 when Cousins entered the game.

Morris said his decision to take Penix out of the game was tied to him also bringing in backups at running back and wide receiver.

“The game is out of hand,” Morris said. “They got us.”

Added Morris: “I don’t worry about Mike’s confidence.”

What’s working

Robinson had 13 carries for 72 yards and five receptions for 39 yards. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

The game flow prevented Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson from carving a path for Robinson to match his 22 carries for 143 yards in Atlanta’s 22-6 win at Minnesota on Sept. 14.

Bijan Robinson had 12 and 13 carries in Atlanta’s two losses. The obvious challenge is to find a way to utilize Robinson as the clear strength of Atlanta’s offense despite defenses gearing their game plans to stop the run and make the Falcons win with Penix.

The Falcons must not rely on defensive schemes to set the pace for how they run their offense. Instead of the standard “take what they give us” philosophy, the Falcons should force defenses to take what they give them.

Robinson is the strength of the Falcons’ offense. If they can’t rely on that strength, their chances of success are diminished. If Robinson is to held to fewer than 15 carries, it seems more likely the Falcons’ run of seven straight losing seasons will be extended.

What needs help

The Falcons were shut out for the first time since a 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Nov. 18, 2021.

Penix was plagued by a lack of accuracy and an admitted inability to recognize tight coverages. On his pick-6, Penix looked right, then back left, and had ample time to identify Carolina’s Chau Smith-Wade but still forced an ill-advised sidearm throw intended for Robinson. Smith-Wade’s 11-yard interception return gave the Panthers a 17-0 lead.

“I didn’t see him,” Penix said of Smith-Wade. “Good play.”

Stock up

Linebacker Kaden Ellis tied for the team lead with nine tackles and had the team’s only sack. Ellis also had three tackles for loss in one of the few bright spots for a defense too often placed in bad situations by three turnovers.

Stock down

After former kicker Younghoe Koo was released on Friday, Parker Romo failed to solidify his hold on his new starting job. Romo, who made each of his five field-goal attempts in last week’s win over the Vikings, was 0-for-2 against Carolina. Romo was wide left from 55 yards and wide right from 49 yards.

Romo’s new job may be in jeopardy.

“We can’t have those moments,” said Morris.

Injuries

The Falcons reported no injuries.

Key stat

Robinson is the first Atlanta running back to have at least 100 yards from scrimmage in the first three games of a season since William Andrews in 1983.

Next steps

The Falcons return home to play Washington on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.