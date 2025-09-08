Falcons’ inability to run in opening loss to Bucs put too heavy a burden on young quarterback Penix

ATLANTA (AP) — A missed field goal in the final seconds remained the hot topic Monday, at least partially overshadowing…

ATLANTA (AP) — A missed field goal in the final seconds remained the hot topic Monday, at least partially overshadowing a poor running game that threatens the Atlanta Falcons’ hopes for their first playoff season since 2017.

Younghoe Koo badly missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt in the final seconds of Atlanta’s 23-20 loss to Tampa Bay in Sunday’s opener that would have sent the game to overtime. Koo, coming off a career-high nine missed field goals last season, was the popular topic for blame and his starting position could be on the line this week.

Even so, a dismal rushing performance may be the greater reason for worry.

Bijan Robinson, who ranked third in the NFL with 1,456 yards rushing in 2024, was held to only 24 on the ground as most of his production came as a receiver out of the backfield.

The Falcons were forced to lean heavily on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who made only his fourth start. The good news for Atlanta is that Penix played up to his reputation as a strong-armed passer with impressive composure.

Coach Raheem Morris acknowledged Monday he didn’t want the second-year quarterback to have to throw so often.

The Falcons relied on a new starting right tackle Elijah Wilkinson after Kaleb McGary was lost for the season with a lower left leg injury late in the preseason. The Falcons preferred to run behind McGary and right guard Chris Lindstrom, so the poor performance by the running game in the opener is an ominous sign for the offense.

“We did not play good up front,” Morris said.

Atlanta’s longest run by a running back was a 6-yarder by Robinson. Tyler Allgeier also was held to 24 yards on 10 carries.

What’s working

Penix was efficient and productive as a passer, setting career highs with 27 completions and 42 attempts while passing for 298 yards. His 50-yard scoring pass to Robinson was the longest of the quarterback’s career, even if Robinson created most of the yards.

“I thought he played like an absolute stud, just his determination and the way he leads us offensively,” left tackle Jake Matthews said of Penix.

Penix isn’t a traditional dual-threat quarterback, but he proved he can extend plays. His 12-yard run was Atlanta’s longest of the day, and he showed his strength when he lunged for a 4-yard scoring run.

Making his fourth start, Penix also had no turnovers. His 93.2 passer rating and 64.3 completion percentage were the second-highest of his career.

What needs help

Billy Bowman Jr. and Divine Deablo were each credited with a half-sack. The Falcons pressured Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield, but the one sack was a disappointing total following the offseason commitment to improving the pass rush.

Rookie James Pearce Jr., one of two edge rushers drafted in the first round, was credited with one quarterback hurry. Jalon Walker, the other first-round pick, had two tackles.

Stock up

Cornerback A.J. Terrell had the difficult task of shadowing Tampa Bay’s standout receiver Mike Evans most of the game. While Mayfield found rookie Emeka Egbuka for two touchdown passes, including the go-ahead 25-yarder in the final minute, Evans had a relatively quiet day with five catches for 51 yards and no touchdowns.

“I thought A.J. was absolutely phenomenal in coverage all day,” Morris said.

Stock down

Koo’s miss with the game on the line endangers his hold on the kicking job.

Koo was good on kicks from 41 and 36 yards after surviving a training camp competition with Lenny Krieg. Krieg remains on the practice squad but is considered a young, developing prospect and may not be the real threat to Koo’s job.

Morris said Monday he’ll bring in veteran kickers for workouts this week. Morris said Koo’s poor game, which also included hitting the right upright on his 36-yarder, “creates more of a sense of urgency” to bring in competition.

Injuries

Morris said he was encouraged after talking with WR Drake London, who left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. London’s exit added to a growing depth problem at the position after Darnell Mooney (shoulder) was inactive but participated in pregame warmups. WR Jamal Agnew was listed as questionable with a groin injury in the second quarter.

Morris said “I feel good” about the possibility Mooney, the team’s top deep threat, can return this week.

Key stat

2.5. — With 28 carries for 68 yards, the Falcons averaged only 2.5 yards per rushing attempt.

Next steps

The Falcons play at Minnesota on Sunday night.

