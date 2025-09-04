Falcons defense may start 4 rookies in first-game test against Buccaneers and Mayfield

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are making a strong commitment to youth on defense with as many as four…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are making a strong commitment to youth on defense with as many as four rookies, including two edge rushers drafted in the first round, expected to start in Sunday’s opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and veteran receiver Mike Evans should provide a stiff challenge for the Atlanta rookies.

“Unbelievable test when you talk about Baker, the knowledge he has, the amount of experience he has with different teams and everything he has done has been impressive, particularly within the last couple of years,” Falcons second-year coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday.

The Falcons invested heavily in improving a defense that ranked next-to-last with 31 sacks in 2024. Atlanta doubled down on edge rushers in the first round, drafting Jalon Walker from Georgia at No. 15 and then landing another first-round pick in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to add Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said Pearce “was a heck of a pass rusher in college. He could really run.”

Bowles said Walker was “one of my favorite players in the draft” and “can do a lot of things for them outside, inside. … So, between the two of them, they really infused themselves with two young, good pass rushers.”

Nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. and safety Xavier Watts are Atlanta’s other possible rookie starters on defense.

In 2024, Mayfield became the fourth player in NFL history to throw for at least 4,000 yards with 40 touchdowns while completing at least 70% of his passes. Running back Bucky Irving also returns from an offense that ranked in the top five in passing, rushing and scoring.

Nothing to prove

Despite winning the NFC South, the Buccaneers were swept by the Falcons last season. They don’t feel they have anything to prove against Atlanta.

“It is a new season, (it) does not matter what we did last year, it does not matter what happened in the past,” center Graham Barton said. “Week 1 of this year, we are just looking to go 1-0. Obviously, Atlanta, we went 0-2 against them last year, so it would be awesome to go down there Week 1 and get a win.”

Kirk Cousins led the Falcons to both of those victories, throwing for 785 yards and eight TDs while leading the team to 67 points.

New era

Cousins will watch from the sideline while Michael Penix Jr. enters his first full season as the starter. Penix did not play in the preseason.

“You prepare for the scheme as opposed to the quarterback,” Bowles said. ”(Penix) has certain things he likes, I’m sure, and they have certain things they like to run for him. We’ve just got to play fundamentally sound football. The first three weeks are going to be like that. And everybody’s going to have new wrinkles. Nobody is going to be settled in yet. So, for us to play fast and play sound, we’ve just got to execute.”

Baker’s targets

Mayfield got another playmaker when the Buccaneers drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round to join Evans and Chris Godwin. They also drafted Tez Johnson to add to a deep wide receiver corps that includes Sterling Shepard, Jalen McMillan, Kameron Johnson and Jaden Smith. While Godwin and McMillan are out with injuries, Mayfield still has plenty of options.

He didn’t have Evans, Godwin and McMillan for one stretch last season and still nearly led the Buccaneers to a win at Kansas City.

“Obviously (Johnson) and (Egbuka) are new but we trust them and we’re looking forward to them making plays for us,” Mayfield said.

Captains

Mayfield, Evans, left tackle Tristan Wirfs, linebacker Lavonte David, nose tackle Vita Vea and strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were voted the Buccaneers’ captains. The Falcons’ captains are Penix, right guard Chris Linstrom, left tackle Jake Matthews, safety Jessie Bates III, linebacker Kaden Elliss and punter Bradley Pinion.

True to Tampa

Though he was born in Tennessee, Penix grew up in the Tampa Bay area and says he has converted some family and friends to the Falcons. He also acknowledged the matchup with the Buccaneers has sparked some trash talking with some of those connections.

“Yeah, I get it some,” Penix said. “Someone might be rooting for you but we’re rooting for our team, the home team back there. But it’s not that bad. You know, a lot of people where I’m from in my city, they are rooting for me and always wish me wish you good luck and most of them are fans of the Falcons now.”

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.