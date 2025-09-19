Live Radio
Falcons cut kicker Younghoe Koo and turn to Parker Romo

The Associated Press

September 19, 2025, 5:33 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have turned to kicker Parker Romo on a full-time basis.

The Falcons released Younghoe Koo on Friday and signed Romo to the active roster, presumably for the foreseeable future.

The Peachtree City, Georgia, native was elevated from the practice squad last week and hit all five of his field-goal attempts in a 22-6 victory at Minnesota, his former team. He made 11 of 12 field goals in four games with the Vikings last season.

Romo also has spent time with New Orleans, Detroit, Chicago and New England.

Koo missed a last-second, 44-yard field goal in a 23-20 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 1. He also missed a career-high nine field goals in 2024.

