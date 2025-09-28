Bucs’ Chase McLaughlin hits 65-yard field goal; Eagles score another touchdown on special teams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chase McLaughlin’s 65-yard field goal for Tampa Bay as time expired to end the first half…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chase McLaughlin’s 65-yard field goal for Tampa Bay as time expired to end the first half of the Eagles-Buccaneers game on Sunday was the longest in NFL history in an outdoor stadium.

Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yarder for Baltimore against Detroit in 2021 was inside a dome. Brandon Aubrey made a 65-yarder for Dallas last year with the retractable roof closed at AT&T Stadium.

Special teams got the Eagles started with another scoring play, a week after Jordan Davis blocked a field goal for a scoop and score to seal a win.

Cameron Lafu broke through the offensive line up the middle and blocked Riley Dixon’s punt, Sydney Brown picked it up and returned it 35 yards for a 7-0 lead.

Davis blocked Joshua Karty’s potential game-winning 44-yarder as time expired last week and returned it 61 yards to seal a 33-26 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

On the previous possession, Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter blocked Karty’s 36-yard try.

The Buccaneers have had special teams issues throughout the season. Dixon had a punt blocked in Week 2. Last week, the Jets’ Will McDonald jumped over Tampa Bay’s snapper, blocked a 43-yard try by McLaughlin and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to give New York a 27-26 lead at Tampa Bay with 1:49 remaining.

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers down the field to set up McLaughlin’s 36-yarder that won the game as time expired.

