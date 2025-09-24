Eagles place Nolan Smith, 2 others on IR ahead of Tampa Bay game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Nolan Smith and two other players on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Nolan Smith and two other players on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

The Eagles (3-0) also put rookie wide receiver Darius Cooper and cornerback Jakorian Bennett on IR. The three players are not expected to need surgery and are expected back around the bye week. The Super Bowl champion Eagles play their first game after the bye week Nov. 10 in Green Bay.

Smith had 6 1/2 sacks last season and added four more in the playoffs. He does not have a sack this season after he suffered a triceps injury in the Super Bowl. It was unclear when Smith was hurt in last week’s comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cooper left the Rams game after he hurt a shoulder in the second half. Bennett’s injury is unclear.

The Eagles signed safety Marcus Epps, tight end Cameron Latu, and cornerback Parry Nickerson to the 53-man active roster.

