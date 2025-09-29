Eagles have plenty of ugly play, worse statistics to clean up even as Super Bowl champs sit at 4-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber had one question as the National League home run champion addressed a jam-packed Phillies crowd…

“Are the Birds winning?” Schwarber asked, as Phillies fans cheered.

Was that a rhetorical question?

Of course the Birds were winning. That’s what the reigning Super Bowl champions do.

The Eagles won again — for the 20th time in their last 21 games to the delight of Schwarber and all Philadelphia sports fans — even as their road to victory in Tampa Bay that gave them a 4-0 start was one of the ugliest of late for one of four undefeated teams in the NFL.

Not good enough!

“You guys may look at the record,” Hurts said of the Philly media, “and be a hound for negativity, in some regard.”

Woof.

Let’s hear some criticism.

“When we’re playing bad, we’re really playing bad.”

Philly media, just calling the Eagles really bad? Try iced running back Saquon Barkley, who understands as well as anyone this team has yet to play anything close to a complete game.

For example, the Eagles did not complete a pass in the second half against Tampa Bay, the first team since the Raiders on Christmas 2023 against the Chiefs to win a game without doing so. The eight pass attempts without a completion were the second most in the second half in the NFL since 1991.

The Eagles led 24-6 at halftime and failed again to put away a team — albeit, one that traditionally has been a thorn in their side — in the second half, much as they did most of last season on their way to the Super Bowl.

“Don’t let good get in the way of great,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “It’s a challenge to not settle for good. It’s a challenge to be critical of yourselves, as players, as coaches, everybody, and say, ’How can we be greater than what we are?’”

In other words, the Eagles know they’re not playing their best. What are they going to do about it?

What’s working

Special teams. Special teams got the Eagles started with another scoring play a week after Jordan Davis blocked a field goal for a scoop and score to seal a win.

Cameron Lafu broke through the offensive line up the middle and blocked Riley Dixon’s punt, and Sydney Brown picked it up and returned it 35 yards for a 7-0 lead.

“I think what we do great on this team, and what other teams don’t do, our special teams guys have roles,” Brown said. “Everybody has a role throughout the week and it’s not like we (mess) around. I think everybody goes out there, they play hard, they understand what we need to do to be successful.”

Davis blocked Joshua Karty’s potential game-winning 44-yarder as time expired last week and returned it 61 yards to seal a 33-26 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

On the previous possession, Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter blocked Karty’s 36-yard try.

What needs help

Running game. Barkley, a 2,005-yard rusher a season ago, has failed to crack 100 yards in any of the first four games and was held to 43 against Tampa Bay. He has just 237 yards rushing and is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry.

He averaged 2.6 yards last week against the Rams and just 2.3 yards on Sunday. Consider, Barkley had 435 yards rushing and averaged 6.0 yards a carry through four games last season. Only once last season was he held to less than 50 yards rushing in a game.

Yes, the offensive line is banged up and teams are primed to stack the box against him, and they also have a year of film and learned some tricks on how to slow Barkley.

But Barkley’s numbers shouldn’t be this bad.

Barkley took the heat for his slow start, simply saying it was his job to “get more yards.”

“If it’s a 0-yard gain, make it a 3-yard gain,” he said. “If it’s a 3-yard gain, make it a 6-yard gain. I just got to do a better job of that.”

Stock up

Moro Ojomo clinched the win for the Eagles with a clutch sack late in the fourth quarter.

Stock down

Wide receivers. Sure, maybe it’s not all their fault. But the Eagles receivers have made Barkley’s production look like an All-Pro’s this season. A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith had just four combined catches for 36 yards.

Brown and Smith, each with multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons on their resumes, have been nonfactors this season and the frustration has spilled over into (gasp!) social media.

Brown did not speak to reporters in Tampa Bay but did have time to post on social media. Brown wrote, “If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders on be on your way.”

No, it wasn’t a passage from ” Inner Excellence. ” Rather, Brown quoted a Bible verse.

Injuries

Eagles: RT Lane Johnson (shoulder) left in the third quarter and DT Jalen Carter (shoulder) exited in the fourth.

Key number

10 — Philadelphia won its franchise record-tying 10th consecutive game (including playoffs) to improve to 4-0 for the eighth time in team history (also 1954, 1981, 1992, 1993, 2004, 2022 and 2023).

Next steps

Get the offense going for Sunday’s home game against Denver.

