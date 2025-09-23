Eagles denied appeal of $75K fine for Big Dom using a cellphone in a prohibited area

The NFL fined the Philadelphia Eagles $75,000 because team official Dom DiSandro used his cellphone in a prohibited area during…

The NFL fined the Philadelphia Eagles $75,000 because team official Dom DiSandro used his cellphone in a prohibited area during a preseason game on Aug. 22, two people with knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Both people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t disclosed the fine, said an appeal was denied. The NFL declined comment.

DiSandro, affectionately known as “Big Dom” throughout Philadelphia and across the NFL, is the senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman, chief security officer and gameday coaching operations executive.

Use of cellphones and smart watches are not permitted in the locker room, coaches’ booth and team bench areas. DiSandro was spotted using his cellphone inside the bench area, both people said.

In 2023, the league fined the Eagles $100,000 and banned DiSandro from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was involved in a sideline altercation with Dre Greenlaw during a game against San Francisco on Dec. 3.

NFL reporter Derrick Gunn was the first to report the recent fine.

