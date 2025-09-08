Eagles acquire RB Tank Bigsby from the Jaguars in exchange for 2 draft picks, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigby was traded to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigby was traded to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday for two 2026 late-round draft picks, a person familiar with negotiations said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Bigsby became expendable once the Jaguars drafted Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round from Virginia Tech. Tuten has shown glimpses of being able to handle a lead role at some point, probably next season.

Bigsby had been on the trading block previously, and the Jaguars found a taker in Philadelphia. The Eagles gave up fifth- and sixth-round draft picks next year to land Bigsby.

Philadelphia was looking for a backup to star Saquon Barkley after Will Shipley sustained a rib injury on a kickoff return in the opener.

Bigsby was a third-round pick from Auburn in 2023. He has 910 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in two-plus seasons. But he struggled catching the ball and picking up blitzes.

He carries five times for 12 yards in the opener against Carolina on Sunday. He watched from the sideline as Travis Etienne ran for 143 yards on 16 carries. The Jaguars also gave Tuten three carries and have installed seventh-round pick LeQuint Allen from Syracuse as the team’s third down back.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.