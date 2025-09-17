Dolphins travel to Buffalo, where they’ve lost nine straight and not beaten the Bills since 2016

Miami (0-2) at Buffalo (2-0) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon Prime Video. BetMGM NFL odds: Bills by 12 1/2. Against…

Miami (0-2) at Buffalo (2-0)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon Prime Video.

BetMGM NFL odds: Bills by 12 1/2.

Against the spread: Bills 2-0; Dolphins 0-2.

Series record: Dolphins lead 62-60-1.

Last meeting: Bills beat Dolphins 30-27 on Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York.

Last week: Bills beat Jets 30-10; Dolphins lost to Patriots 33-27

Dolphins offense: overall (24t), rush (29), pass (15), scoring (25).

Dolphins defense: overall (26), rush (25), pass (24), scoring (31).

Bills offense: overall (1), rush (2), pass (2t), scoring (2).

Bills defense: overall (8), rush (31), pass (1), scoring (22).

Turnover differential: Dolphins minus-4; Bills plus-2.

Dolphins player to watch

RB De’Von Achane has been one of Miami’s best players through the first two weeks of the season. The third-year running back had the Dolphins’ only touchdown in Week 1, breaking several tackles on his way into the end zone. Achane again scored in Week 2 on a 29-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Bills player to watch

QB Josh Allen. After failing to throw, run or catch a touchdown for just the fifth full game of his career last weekend, Allen has a chance to get back on the board. His 37 touchdowns passing in 14 regular-season games against Miami are by far the most against any opponent, ahead of 19 versus New England.

Key matchup

Achane vs. Bills defense. The third-year player presents a dual-threat challenge to a defense missing two starters in defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano. Though Buffalo limited the Jets to 154 total yards, New York still combined for 100 yards rushing. And this is a defense that allowed 432 total yards, including 238 rushing, in beating Baltimore in Week 1.

Key injuries

Dolphins: S Ifeatu Melifonwu is dealing with a calf injury and has not practiced this week. … TE Darren Waller (hip), C Aaron Brewer (hip) and RB Jaylen Wright (knee) were limited in practice. Bills: Oliver and Milano have been ruled out. … Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (quadriceps) is trending toward returning after missing one game.

Series notes

The Bills have won 13 of the past 14 meetings, including playoffs, with their lone loss a 21-19 nail-biter in hot and humid conditions at Miami in September 2022. … The Bills have won the past nine meetings at home, including playoffs, in a streak that began in 2017, Sean McDermott’s first season as coach. … The Dolphins’ most recent win at Orchard Park was a 34-31 OT decision on Dec. 24, 2016, which led to Rex Ryan being fired as Bills coach a day later, with one week remaining in the season.

Stats and stuff

With the loss to New England, the Dolphins fell to 0-2 for the first time under Mike McDaniel. Tua Tagovailoa also fell to 0-2 for the first time in his career as a starter. … The Dolphins have turned the ball over four times in the first two games of the season and are tied for the worst turnover margin in the NFL. … Achane has 25 touchdowns (14 rushing and 11 receiving) since being drafted by Miami in 2023. He is one of only six active players to score 25-plus touchdowns in their first 30 games. … Tyreek Hill’s 47-yard reception in the third quarter against New England was his first catch of more than 30 yards since the 2024 opener. … Miami’s defense has allowed opponents to score on 13 of 17 possessions this season. … Bradley Chubb is one of six linebackers with a sack in each of the first two weeks of the season. He’s combined for seven sacks and two forced fumbles in three Thursday night appearances. … Buffalo has won 12 straight regular-season home games, three short of matching the team record set spanning the 1990-91 seasons. … Since 2020, the Bills are 12-7 in prime-time outings, including 5-1 in their past six. Overall, the Bills are 52-49 in night games, including a 41-40 season-opening win over Baltimore. … The Bills lead the NFL in scoring 30 or more points 46 times since the start of the 2020 season. … Allen has committed one turnover in his past 11 starts, including playoffs. His record is 39-10 when not throwing an interception or losing a fumble. … With 78 regular-season wins, Allen moved one ahead of Joe Ferguson for second on the franchise list, behind only Hall of Famer Jim Kelly (101). … RB James Cook has scored a TD rushing in six straight games, one short of matching O.J. Simpson’s team record run of seven in 1975. … Cook’s 19 TDs rushing since the start of last season lead the NFL. … Buffalo has won an NFL record 24 straight when winning the turnover margin. … DT Joey Bosa earned his first sack with Buffalo, and 73rd of his career, moving into a tie for 99th with Robert Burnett on the NFL list. He’s one shy of moving into a tie for 94th with Mark Gastineau, Jevon Kearse and Cliff Avril. … The 154 yards allowed against the Jets were the fewest by Buffalo since giving up 53 total yards in a 27-10 win over New York in the 2021 season finale.

Fantasy tip

This is likely a good week to bench Tagovailoa. The sixth-year player has had little success against the division rival Bills with a 1-8 record. Of the 47 interceptions he’s thrown, 10 have come against Buffalo — the most against any opponent.

