Dolphins preparing to move forward without Tyreek Hill after the star’s season-ending knee injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill’s season is done after the star Miami receiver suffered a significant knee injury during a game against the New York Jets, and the Dolphins are now preparing for what their offense will look like without one of the most dynamic players in the NFL.

Hill was undergoing what Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel called “major” surgery Tuesday afternoon to repair significant ligament damage in his left knee, including a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“Our focus as a team is to support him,” McDaniel said. “I think there was some competitive greatness from our doctors for critical execution in a very timely fashion that did very well for him. I can’t say enough about that. As a team, we’re supporting our teammate. And he’s very steadfast on us as a team getting ready for the Carolina Panthers.”

Hill was hurt when he made a catch and got tackled near the Jets’ sideline with 13:21 left in the third quarter Monday night. He was running toward the sideline and planted his left foot, and his knee appeared to twist severely as he was getting pulled down.

Players from both teams took a knee while Hill was tended to, and an air cast was placed over his leg before he was carted off the field and taken to a hospital.

McDaniel said he yet hasn’t received any indication that the injury could require multiple surgeries and did not give a recovery timeline. He also said he’s heard “good things” regarding potential nerve damage.

Now the Dolphins will lean on the other playmakers on their offense to turn around their season. After a 0-3 start, the Dolphins picked up their first win of the season on Monday, rushing for 123 yards and forcing three Jets turnovers.

McDaniel said the team could potentially sign a receiver to add depth.

“We’ll be looking at that. I know (general manager) Chris (Grier) and his staff are (looking) as we speak,” McDaniel said. “There could potential be something, there could potentially not. It all depends on the availability of whomever we deem and what we have in-house. I feel very confident in the guys we have.”

What’s working

The Dolphins put together a second straight efficient performance on the ground, rushing for 123 yards behind De’Von Achane’s 20 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown. Their passing attack was equally sharp. Tua Tagovailoa completed 68% of his throws with good protection from the offensive line, which had backups filling in on the right side.

What needs help

The defense responded to coordinator Anthony Weaver’s midweek plea for more intensity by generating their first takeaways of the season, which helped mask some of their struggles to stop the run on Monday.

Stock up

Darren Waller. The tight end made an immediate impact in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Two of his three catches were for touchdowns — including an athletic grab at the back of the end zone in the second quarter— and the other was a 14-yard catch for a first down on the opening drive.

Stock down

The run defense. The Dolphins entered the game 29th against the run and allowed the Jets to average 7 yards per carry for 197 yards rushing on Monday. Running back Breece Hall and quarterback Justin Fields had most of that total as each had 81 yards.

Injuries

K Jason Sanders (hip) is eligible to return from injured reserve this week.

Key number

3 — The number of turnovers forced by the defense. The previous time Miami had that many takeaways in a game was Jan. 7, 2024 vs Buffalo.

Next steps

Tagovailoa and McDaniel emphasized the “next man up” mentality as they travel to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

