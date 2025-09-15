Dolphins players back coach Mike McDaniel as he faces mounting pressure amid 0-2 start

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel knows the weight of Miami’s 0-2 start ultimately rests on his shoulders. The…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel knows the weight of Miami’s 0-2 start ultimately rests on his shoulders.

The Dolphins coach hasn’t shied away from that reality, nor has he dismissed the frustration building among fans. Boos echoed through Hard Rock Stadium during Sunday’s 33-27 loss to the Patriots, and a banner plane circled overhead, calling for his firing.

Even at what feels like a low point in his four-year tenure, McDaniel insisted he isn’t concerned about losing his job.

“I think if I worry about my job security, I won’t be doing my job,” McDaniel said. “And I think that inherently is against all things that I believe in. I’ve never felt entitled to this position, and it’s very important for me to spend all of my waking hours worrying about exactly how to do my job, and all the residual effects of that are there’s a lot of people affected.”

The Dolphins have appeared disjointed and confused at times this season, from operational miscues to breakdowns and missed assignments — things that both players and coaches have said were perfected in practice.

Still, McDaniel said he feels the team has remained connected, and he added that players have been receptive to his coaching.

“I think if there was anything that would lend me to believe that messages weren’t being received, then you address those things,” he said. “To me, I think I’ve seen a team that is trying to do everything they can to win and coming up short and pressing forward and trying to change that result.”

Dolphins players expressed confidence in their coach despite the mounting pressure.

Linebacker Chop Robinson, who lamented a defense that hasn’t been able to stop the run this season, said part of the blame should fall on the players for their lack of execution.

“At the end of the day, it’s not him out there on the field,” Robinson said. “It’s us out there playing the game, making the mistakes on the field and stuff like that. So at the end of the day, it may look bad for him, but it’s really on us. We’ve got to get it better.”

Added left tackle Patrick Paul: “He’s a players’ coach who believes in his players. He inspires us and speaks confidence into us and makes us go out there with a sense of urgency and confidence through the technique that all these coaches that he’s brought in for us. We love him.”

What’s working

There were blunders on offense, defense and special teams for the second straight week that make it hard to determine what’s working well for the Dolphins. But Tua Tagovailoa was able to get the ball to his top two receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, more successfully than in Week 1. Hill caught six passes for 109 yards. Waddle had five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

What needs help

The Dolphins had multiple chances to take the lead on their final two possessions, but their late-game operation was sloppy. On those two drives, they committed two false starts and two delay-of-game penalties, surrendered three sacks and watched Tagovailoa throw an interception.

Confusion with substitutions added to the chaos, leaving the play clock winding down before Tagovailoa’s fourth-down interception on the penultimate drive. Afterward, McDaniel acknowledged the breakdowns and said the coaching staff has discussed ways to improve in-game communication.

Stock up

Malik Washington. After turning heads in the preseason, the second-year receiver has had a strong start as a returner. Washington returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown, giving the Dolphins a 27-23 fourth-quarter lead that they gave away on the next play, a kickoff return for a TD.

Stock down

Tight ends. Darren Waller, Miami’s big offseason addition who was supposed to replace the production of Jonnu Smith, has not played yet because of a hip strain. The Dolphins’ other two tight ends, Julian Hill and Tanner Conner, were on the field for about 50% of Miami’s offensive snaps on Sunday, but neither recorded a catch. Conner, who had two catches in Week 1, is the only Dolphins tight end with a reception this season.

Injuries

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu suffered a calf injury. McDaniel said the team is still figuring out his availability on a short week. Robinson left on Sunday with a knee injury but said Monday that he’s fine. Waller’s Week 3 status isn’t known.

Key number

8 — The number of turnovers Tagovailoa has committed in his last four starts, including three interceptions and a fumble in two games this season.

Next steps

Asked how he stays sane as people call for his job, McDaniel had one word.

“Buffalo,” he said, referring to Thursday night’s matchup with the host Bills. The Dolphins have only beat Buffalo twice in their last 17 meetings.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.