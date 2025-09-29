Dolphins beat Jets 27-21; Tyreek Hill suffers serious knee injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Darren Waller had a pair of touchdown catches in his first NFL game in nearly…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Darren Waller had a pair of touchdown catches in his first NFL game in nearly two years, and Tua Tagovailoa threw for 177 yards to lead the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the season, 27-21 over the New York Jets on Monday night.

The Dolphins lost star receiver Tyreek Hill to what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the third quarter. The five-time All-pro made a catch and land awkwardly on his left leg after being tackled near the New York Jets’ sideline. Players from both teams took a knee while Hill was tended to, and he was immediately carted off and taken to a hospital.

Tagovailoa completed 17 of 25 passes and didn’t have a turnover for the first time this season as he moved to 7-0 against the Jets as Miami’s starter. The Dolphins (1-3) won their 10th straight at home against the Jets (0-4), who are still searching for their first win under coach Aaron Glenn.

The Jets pulled within six with 1:49 left when Garrett Wilson hauled in a 23-yard jump ball from Justin Fields, who ran it in for a 2-point conversion.

After recovering the onside kick, the Dolphins went three-and-out while working the clock to 13 seconds. Miami then pinned the Jets on their own 1, and the game ended on a play where New York tried a series of laterals, one of which was flagged as an illegal forward pass.

Waller, playing his first game since the end of the 2023 season, caught a 4-yard pass in the back of the end zone from Tagovailoa on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter of his Dolphins debut. The 33-year-old scored again on a 9-yard catch in the third that put Miami ahead 17-3. He finished with three receptions for 27 yards.

The Dolphins amassed 123 yards rushing behind De’von Achane’s 20 carries for 99 yards. Achane had a 9-yard scoring run.

BRONCOS 28, BENGALS 3

DENVER (AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to atone for his end zone interception and Denver snapped a two-game skid by sending Cincinnati to its second straight blowout loss, 28-3.

With 101 yards on 16 carries, J.K. Dobbins recorded Denver’s first 100-yard rushing game since Latavius Murray ran for 103 yards against the Chargers on Jan. 8, 2023, a span of 38 games, counting the playoffs.

Nix threw for 326 yards and the Broncos outgained the Bengals 512 yards to 159 while piling up 29 first downs to Cincinnati’s nine.

The Broncos (2-2) still haven’t trailed in the fourth quarter and for the first time since the opener, the outcome wasn’t decided on a walk-off field goal as time expired. Denver grabbed a 21-3 halftime lead and never were threatened after that, even though the Broncos offense sputtered in the second half.

The Bengals (2-2) lost their second straight game behind backup quarterback Jake Browning, who is filling in with star Joe Burrow recovering from toe surgery. They were coming off their biggest blowout in their history, a 48-10 drubbing at Minnesota, and this one wasn’t much better.

Cincinnati went up 3-0 on Evan McPherson’s short field goal, but then gained just two first downs the rest of the first half and committed eight penalties, the franchise’s most before halftime in at least 15 years.

The Bengals punted on all eight possessions after their opening field goal, save for a kneel-down at halftime.

