Darren Waller likely out for Dolphins’ season opener with hip strain

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins tight end Darren Waller is dealing with a hip strain and is unlikely to play in Miami’s season opener Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Waller was originally injured before practice on Wednesday — a session he missed because it was previously decided that he would avoid three-consecutive practice days — and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Waller exacerbated the injury before Thursday’s practice.

“While trying to prevent a setback, he had a setback before practice,” McDaniel said Friday. “What does that mean? It means he’s being challenged, the most eager player to play has another challenge. I know he’s up for it, but I don’t think he’s going to play this week, which wasn’t planned. But the way I look at it is, with your first player that comes out of retirement try not to have a plan that you have no experience with.”

Waller has not played in a football game in more than a year after retiring in June 2024 as a member of the New York Giants. The 32-year-old came out of retirement in July to play in Miami but he has not practiced much with the Dolphins — something McDaniel said this week was to “do right by the Dolphins and do right by him” as Waller works his way back into football shape.

He recently began practicing on a limited basis before the injury setback and said he understood why the team sat him for most of training camp.

“You can’t always predict how your body will respond from having time away,” Waller said after practice last week. “Mostly it’s just my body responding well, and in some ways it didn’t, so it was just like being cautious in that way to I guess look at the bigger picture as opposed to maybe rushing in to get ready for the very beginning. Just taking that into account, I appreciate the care they’ve given me here, all the support staff.

But the setback raises concerns about how quickly Waller will be able to develop necessary on-field chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who acknowledged during the preseason that he didn’t have many reps with his new starting tight end.

Tagovailoa noted Wednesday that he had recently been able to get some time in with Waller.

“We’ve been able to work a little bit,” Tagovailoa said. “I think the cool thing about (Waller) is he’s been staying locked in mentally. When we were on the road, he’d come and ask me questions. Like, ‘Hey, I’ve seen you work this route with this guy. Why did you throw it this way or why did you throw it that way?’ … I think he’s been really locked in throughout the past couple weeks.”

The Dolphins got plenty of production from the position last season, when Jonnu Smith set single-season franchise records for a tight end with 88 receptions, 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in July, a day before Miami acquired Waller.

McDaniel has indicated that the Dolphins brought in Waller to be a key piece in their offense.

For now, his debut will likely have to wait.

