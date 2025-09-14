Cowboys sign veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, Jerry Jones says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed Jadeveon Clowney a little more than two weeks after trading star…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed Jadeveon Clowney a little more than two weeks after trading star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Sunday.

Jones told reporters after a thrilling 40-37 overtime victory over the New York Giants the club would add the veteran defensive end who visited the Cowboys this past week.

The 32-year-old Clowney joins a group that was already young and got younger when Dallas ended a long contract stalemate with Parsons by sending the 26-year-old in his prime to the Packers in a stunner.

Clowney had 5 1/2 sacks for Carolina last season after tying his career high of 9 1/2 in 2023 with Baltimore. The 2014 No. 1 overall pick out of South Carolina has 58 sacks in 140 games over 11 years.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.