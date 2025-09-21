Cowboys’ Lamb leaves game against Bears after injuring ankle on run

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears because of an ankle…

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears because of an ankle injury.

The four-time Pro Bowler was hurt on a run in the first quarter. He took a handoff and twisted his ankle as he was tackled by Noah Sewell.

Lamb, who had 1,194 yards receiving last season, is off to a good start this season. He came into the game with 16 catches for 222 yards.

